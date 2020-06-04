North Central Regional Library joined the American Library Association and public libraries across the country to stand against racism this week. NCRL laments the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others.
Here are the resources and reading lists they recommended to help inspire listening and learning about ways to promote racial equity.
Resources
American Civil Liberties Union:
- The ACLU dares to create a more perfect union — beyond one person, party or side. Their mission is to realize this promise of the US Constitution for all and expand the reach of its guarantees. Follow the ACLU on Facebook and Instagram.
Black Lives Matter:
- Black Lives Matter Foundation is a global organization in the US, UK and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes. Follow Black Lives Matter on Facebook and Instagram.
Color of Change:
- Color Of Change helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us. As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, they move decision makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for black people, and all people. Until justice is real. Follow Color of Change on Facebook and Instagram.
Equal Justice Initiative:
- The Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. Follow EJI on Facebook and Instagram.
NAACP:
- The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. Follow the NAACP on Facebook and Instagram.
Racial Equity Tools:
- Racial Equity Tools (RET) is designed to support individuals and groups working to achieve racial equity. This site offers tools, research, tips, curricula and ideas for people who want to increase their own understanding and to help those working toward justice at every level — in systems, organizations, communities and the culture at large. Follow RET on Facebook.
Southern Poverty Law Center:
- The SPLC is dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society. Using litigation, education, and other forms of advocacy, the SPLC works toward the day when the ideals of equal justice and equal opportunity will be a reality. Follow the SPLC on Facebook and Instagram.
The King Center:
- The King Center is dedicated to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, inspiring new generations to carry forward his unfinished work. Follow The King Center on Facebook and Instagram.
The Leadership Conference:
- The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States. Through advocacy and outreach to targeted constituencies, The Leadership Conference works toward the goal of a more open and just society — an America as good as its ideals. Follow The Leadership Conference on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information about civil rights organizations, you can find list on the UCLA’s Civil Rights Project website, wwrld.us/2Mrn61a.
Books for adults
- “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson
- “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
- “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
- “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Uluo
- “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
- “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
Books for young adults
- “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
- “Black Enough: Stories of Being Young and Black in American” edited by Ibi Zoboi
- “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone
- “The Hate You Give” by Angie Thomas
- “March, Books 1-3” by John R. Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
- “X: A Novel” by Ilyasah Shabazz & Kekla Magoon
Books for children
Picture Books
- “All Are Welcome” by Alexandra Penfold, Overdrive
- “Alma and How She Got Her Name” by Juana Martinez-Neal, Hoopla
- “Let the Children March” by Monica Clark-Robinson, Hoopla
- “Mixed” by Arree Chung, Overdrive
- “A Ride to Remember” by Sharon Langley, Hoopla
- “Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library” by Carole Boston Weatherford, Hoopla
- “Separate is Never Equal” by Duncan Tonatiuh, Hoopla
- “Something Happened in Our Town” by Marianne Celano and Donald Moses, audio-Hoopla
Chapter Books
- “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson, Overdrive
- “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes, Overdrive
- “A Good Kind of Trouble” by Lisa Moore Ramée, audio-Hoopla
- “Maniac Magee” by Jerry Spinelli, Overdrive
- “The Watsons Go to Birmingham-1963” by Christopher Curtis, Overdrive
- “We Rise, We Resist, We Raise Our Voices” edited by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Willis Hudson, Overdrive
These books and many more are available through NCRL’s Overdrive or Hoopla services. Get started at ncrl.org/ebooks. For more book recommendations, check out our blog at ncrl.org.
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves five counties and 30 library branches.