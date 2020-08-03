It’s midsummer, and vegetables are ripening in your garden. Tomatoes are blushing, onions are beginning to dry down, pumpkins and squashes are swelling with fruit. But you are thinking ahead to the crisp days of autumn. What can you plant now that will thrive?
Some vegetables can be started now for fall harvest, and they often face fewer pest problems this time of year. There are two types of plants you may consider for midsummer planting: plants that tolerate frost, and plants that mature quickly enough to avoid early frost.
Crops planted in summer take longer to mature than spring plantings because the days are shorter. As fall approaches, cooler temperatures will also delay development. One way to circumvent these problems is to start seeds indoors and plant the started seedlings in your garden.
Kale is a particularly good choice for summer seed starting indoors. You can plant your kale seedlings outside in mid-August have a delicious fall harvest. Kale will tolerate frost and keep growing even when temperatures drop. It reacts to cold by producing sugars that make it even better tasting when grown late in the season. You can harvest summer-planted kale starting in October by clipping leaves from the bottom up. As winter approaches, regrowth will be slow, so you should plant kale abundantly in the summer. I have managed to harvest kale as late as the end of December if temperatures do not drop too suddenly. Plants often survive the winter and produce more leaves in spring.
Lettuce is another cool-weather crop that can be started indoors in summer and harvested in the fall. It is not as frost-tolerant as kale, but with care you can have garden salads until early October in Plain or as late as mid-November in Wenatchee. If you add a protective row cover, it can extend your lettuce harvest by several weeks.
Radishes and spinach are quick-maturing crops that can be direct-seeded in early August. They will be ready to harvest before the first hard frost. You should be aware of germination temperatures for the seeds you plant in summer. Spinach germinates best at temperatures from 60 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Radishes have a wider temperature range, germinating best between 55 and 75 degrees. As long as summer heat continues, you will get better germination and growth if you provide shade over your rows.
Enjoy these midsummer days with plans to harvest in cooler weather!
