It's time to get exhibits ready for showing at the Chelan County Fair

The Chelan County Fair celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Since 1952 this festive family event has been a place to showcase our communities, our many talents and the many things we produce in and around Chelan County. The theme of 2022 is “A Fair to Remember.” The dates are Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
The fair is held at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. You will find the main gate on Kimber Road near the junction with Wescott Drive. As you enter the main gate, you will see the Boswell Building where flowers, fruits, vegetables, home vinted wine and home brewed beer are on display.
Washington State University Master Gardeners are superintendents of the Boswell Building and will be there to answer your gardening questions. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy presentations by experts on making beautiful flower arrangements, maintaining clover lawns, gardening in containers and putting your garden to bed for the winter. You can find out about the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council’s Food Distribution Center and exciting new research taking place at the WSU Tree Fruit Research Center in Wenatchee.
There is much to see at the fair. Walk around and you will find exhibits of quilting, spinning, needlework and beekeeping. There will be painting, photography, jewelry and lapidary. There are horses, cattle, goats, sheep and rabbits. You can enjoy the carnival, the rodeo and live music. Daybreak Canyon Blue Grass will perform at 11 a.m. on Saturday. You don’t want to miss hearing this fantastic family band from Chelan!
Don’t hesitate to bring your own exhibits to the fair. If you are a gardener with flowers, fruits, vegetables, home vinted wine or home brewed beer to enter, come to the Boswell Building on Wednesday, Sept. 7 anytime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to bring entries. One of the Master Gardeners will be there to help you. There is no charge to enter exhibits, and, if you also want to attend the fair, you can get an exhibitor discount on your ticket.
On Thursday morning, our judging panel will look at every exhibit and award ribbons. Exhibits are judged using the Danish system, which means every exhibit gets a ribbon. A blue ribbon is given to every entry that meets all the standards for its class, a red ribbon to every exhibit that is good but does not meet one or more standards, and a white ribbon to every exhibit that needs improvement. The fair awards premium points to every exhibit, with the number of points depending on the ribbon. Any exhibitor who accumulates at least $5 worth of premium points receives a check after the fair. It’s one more reason to exhibit.
We know some exhibitors feel nervous about having their exhibits judged. If you prefer not to be judged, you can enter an item as “Display Only.” We still want to see you!
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Connie Mehmel is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call (509) 667-6540.
