It's time to get exhibits ready for showing at the Chelan County Fair

People of all ages can submit exhibits for showing at the Chelan County Fair, which begins Sept. 8. Exhibits can be entered on Sept. 7.

The Chelan County Fair celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Since 1952 this festive family event has been a place to showcase our communities, our many talents and the many things we produce in and around Chelan County. The theme of 2022 is “A Fair to Remember.” The dates are Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

The fair is held at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. You will find the main gate on Kimber Road near the junction with Wescott Drive. As you enter the main gate, you will see the Boswell Building where flowers, fruits, vegetables, home vinted wine and home brewed beer are on display.



