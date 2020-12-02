This is the slack time between Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is the time to sit down in front of the fire with a cup of cocoa and review this year’s garden. It is important to do this review now before the plant and flower catalogs begin to clog your mailbox.
At first, it is helpful to examine the pictures you took this year of family when they were relaxing on the deck or in the garden. Do you like how the garden looks? How about those dead spaces with no color? How about the over-shaggy rhododendron that is shading out the lawn and the lilies?
As you go through the season’s pictures, begin making a list of what is not working visually in your garden. I know that during the year I do not see everything in the garden because I am distracted by the magnificent tiger lilies, and the root weevil damage on the leaves of the peony don’t make a visual impression on me — but the photo does not lie. Now root weevil control goes to the top of my list for early spring garden work.
There are plants that have worn out their welcome, either because they are too big, too straggly or the wrong color.
Somehow, we think of plants as pets with green leaves, and are loath to cut them out or throw them away. Throw away plants? You have got to be kidding?? Master gardeners are particularly bad about throwing plants out. We constantly send one another emails offering plants for adoption — see, I told you they were pets. Many times the plants offered up have bad manners and thug-like behaviors. Don’t infest someone else’s garden with these hoodlums. Chop them up and compost them. Put the roots and runners in the green can for Waste Management.
Dealing with a large shrub or a tree in the wrong place takes courage. But you will be happier, and your garden will thrive without the shade of a large Colorado blue spruce that was sooo cute as a Christmas tree 15 years ago. It only takes one cut — right at the base — to solve that problem. The Japanese maple right at the front door provides color, but you are most likely whacking it back off the sidewalk all summer long. It is the wrong plant in the wrong place. Perennial flowers can provide long season color, and merely have to be deadheaded twice during the season to keep the color radiant.
Have you evaluated your landscape with fire-wise plantings in mind? The yews and Chamaecyparis, and various other evergreens that are growing bigger and bigger under your eaves, can act as fire-wicks into your house’s attic.
Then you can read the catalogs and go online to find plants with three- or four-season interest that don’t willfully reseed or send out runners that choke their neighbors. Selecting more drought-tolerant plants and adjusting your watering practice is a wise consideration. Our area is receiving about half the precipitation that it received 40 years ago, so our gardening practices should reflect this change in our environment.
With your list in hand, it will be easy in March to start eliminating the ineffective plants and making room to plant the desirable replacement.
You want to do this before they leaf out or bloom and distract you.
