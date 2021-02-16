WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has announced Jaime Ramirez as the Distinguished Alumni of 2020. Jaime, a teacher at Cascade Elementary School in East Wenatchee, will be recognized at a virtual ceremony on Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information about the event, visit wvc.edu/alumni.
At the event, Ramirez will be presented with the award and have a chance to speak about his experiences. Also speaking are Rachel Evey, executive director of the WVC Foundation, WVC President Dr. Jim Richardson, 2019 Distinguished Alumni Barbara Walters and Kim Browning, principal at Cascade Elementary School.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an alumnus who has distinguished him or herself in their chosen professional field, made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level, and demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.
Ramirez is the first in his family to graduate college. After WVC, he attended Eastern Washington University and graduated summa cum laude. He then completed graduate school at Grand Canyon University online with a 4.0 grade-point average. He now teaches physical education, coaches boys and girls soccer, mentors high school students, serves as an interpreter during parent-teacher conferences and regularly shows support to his colleagues and his students at school events.
“I am here for the students. In whatever way I can help them out, I will do it.” he said. “My favorite part (of being an educator) is when I can help someone that truly needed help. If you make a child smile and help them learn something that they thought they couldn’t accomplish, that is my highlight — when kids are feeling happy and excited to learn.”
Evey lauded the contributions Ramirez has made in his school and community.
“Jaime is a real example of how education can not only change a life, but can create an impact on our community as a whole,” she said.
To learn more about the Distinguished Alumni award, visit wvc.edu/foundation.
Holly Thorpe is a writer/editor for Wenatchee Valley College’s community relations department.