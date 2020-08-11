WENATCHEE — You check the weather before heading to the hiking trail. And now you can check up-to-date lake and river information conditions before hitting the water. With the latest version of Chelan County PUD’s free Current app, you can pull up real-time data about local waterways right from your mobile device.
The newest release of Current delivers a boat launch feature that includes the launch status with water depth at the end of 16 ramps on the Columbia River and Lake Chelan. River and lake level maps also offer easy-to-view lists of key points of interest along these waterways. Additional river and lake information — including charts showing water levels, park locations and safety tips — can be found on the PUD’s website under the Parks & Recreation tab.
Through the new app, the PUD helps ensure boaters and park users are better prepared so they can have safe and enjoyable visits, whether on shore or on the water. Chelan PUD encourages river and lake users to always check water levels before and during river recreation.
“Rivers are dynamic and our local conditions can change rapidly based on a number of factors, including the amount of water coming from upstream dams, power demand and weather conditions,” said PUD Parks Manager Ryan Baker.
River conditions also can change regularly as hydropower output fluctuates to meet demands of the market. Roughly 80 percent of the PUD’s revenues come from sales into the wholesale market. That revenue provides the low rates enjoyed by local customer-owners.
The PUD is exploring other apps that will provide customers information to better plan their energy use. These will roll out in the next several years.
Find information about the new Current app at chelanpud.org/app. The app is part of the PUD’s commitment in its latest strategic plan to embrace technology development that benefits its customer-owners.
Rachel Hansen is senior communications strategist for Chelan County PUD.