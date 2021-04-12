LEAVENWORTH — The Chelan County drop-off brush site in Leavenworth, at the corner of East Leavenworth and Icicle roads, will open this Friday.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 a cubic yard, with a $15 minimum. Users must pay with cash or check.
The site serves residents and businesses in the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone, including Leavenworth, Plain and Lake Wenatchee.
State law prohibits brush and homegrown fruit from a quarantine area to leave a quarantine area.
The Dryden Transfer Station is located in a pest-free area; it does not accept yard waste from the quarantine area. If you live in the quarantine area, do not take homegrown fruit and green waste to the Dryden Transfer Station or place it in your curbside garbage container or out of the quarantined area.
For information about the apple maggot, go to https://bit.ly/3th5zg6