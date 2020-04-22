Like a roaring freight train, we’re swept along with limitations and a different way of life. Sometimes dramatic changes — like our current situation — can create healthful ways of life, such as growing our own food and spending more time working in and appreciating our own landscapes.
We’re all in the same boat as far as the pandemic is concerned. That goes for the WSU/Chelan Master Gardener’s Community Education Garden also. Although we’re not getting out there tending it as usual, it’s still a nice place to get out and stroll around, getting some fresh air and social distancing ourselves. It makes for a great cabin-fever alternative.
Originally a lawn area at WSU Tree Fruit Research Center, the CEG was established in 2010. Master Gardener Homer McNeill spearheaded the concept of creating a demonstration garden for education — both for us Master Gardeners as well as you, the public. McNeill was excited to view the emerging educational garden prior to his passing in 2013.
This seems the year of the gardener. Whether you have a patio and plant vegetables in containers, have a raised bed or vegetable plot, it’s an opportunity to grow your own vegetables, stay healthy and get a dose of exercise and sunshine while you’re at it.
Whatever your growing area, our irrigation guru Mike Hammer points out where drip irrigation works best and where it doesn’t. He found 1/2-inch diameter dripper tube is most reliable and used whenever possible rather than the smaller ¼-inch size. The smaller-size drippers work well for vegetable gardens and should have the closely spaced 6-inch dripper spacing, not the more standard 12-inch spacing.
Drip irrigation makes for efficient water use for a limited number of plants, and not as easily for densely planted areas or for a large planting group, such as is in the demo garden. When using drippers for new plants, the tubing needs to be near those little plants, and then as roots expand, tubing needs to be expanded as the roots grow.
Micro sprinklers have proven great for covering larger areas with several plants. They’re easy to check visually, while drippers aren’t. The downside is they’re easy to step on and break, or trip over.
In the CEG's Natives N’ More section, labels have been an important element, says Susan Peterson. As plants are moved or divided, labels get destroyed or broken. Printing out a drawing or photo of areas and writing in plant names is one way of keeping plants identified. More expensive copper or tin tags on wires work, because you can etch names with a sharp pencil and hang it from the shrub or tree.
Master Gardeners are still around to help solve your problems, answer questions and give you information about your gardening endeavors. Our plant clinic is an email click away at chelanmastergardeners@gmail.com. Remember to write a good description of your problem or question, and photos are a tremendous help.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call 667-6540.