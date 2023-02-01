Boswell Garden

Perennial plants outgrow their space in the Boswell Garden at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners, who planted the garden and continue to maintain it, ultimately replaced the perennial plants with annuals.

 Provided photo/Connie Mehmel

WSU Master Gardeners

The Boswell Garden at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere is a small garden space at the entrance to the county fair. It borders the Boswell Building, where flowers, fruits and vegetables are displayed.



