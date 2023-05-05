Ernest Hemingway would challenge people to tell a story in six words. I don’t know if there is a science to the number six in the English language, but it does work. Some attribute this as an example of his:
“For sale: baby shoes, never worn.”
How can a handful of words capture such a visceral experience? Words are potent, but the real power is in the story. To enter the story, you need a storyteller. So, who in your circle would you consider a great storyteller? When you think about them, you smilingly recall stories they’ve told with their own flare.
Eugene Peterson wrote many books on the Christian life. He is most noted as the author of a Bible paraphrase entitled “The Message.” In his introduction to the parables of Jesus, Peterson describes our society by saying, “We live in a world impoverished of story.” And “as important, even essential, as informational and motivational words may be, they are conspicuously impersonal. There is no discovery, no relationship, no personal attentiveness in them. For that we need story and storytellers.” (“Stories of Jesus,” introduction)
Storytellers are still with us, and it behooves us to make room for both the telling and the listening which stories require. I’m concerned, even fearful, for a society that is not available to take the time to enter into a story. There is a scientific aspect regarding storytelling.
Apparently, (I’m not a scientist) the brain processes information and stores a wealth of information (facts, details, ideas) — but not everything that goes into the brain is retained. Much is lost and forgotten almost immediately if there is nothing in place to help hold the data.
Enter oxytocin! Oxytocin is the good feeling chemical in the brain that is released when you identify with the storyteller. Enduring memories are collected and framed by the structure of the story. Good storytellers and a little brain chemistry sustain our memory.
Recently, Peggy Ludwick spoke locally about the book, “A Doctor’s War: Letters and Reflections from the Frontlines of World War II.” I’m looking forward to diving between the pages, but I was struck by the reminder of the importance of letters and the need to re-engage the discipline of letter writing.
Why? Ludwick skillfully expounds on the art, science, and virtue of letter writing. Email is immediate and even expedient, but email lacks the vital style that letters embody. To write a letter requires patience and commitment to begin and end our thoughts, to consider and craft what we think and feel for the moment.
I would argue that writing a letter is one of the “best practices” for preserving storytelling narratives. Taking the challenge, I wrote a letter. Paper. Pen. Envelope. Stamp. Again, thank you for the reminder.
Although I am a pastor, I try to resist spiritualizing every good idea because it sometimes comes out a little cheesy. Still, I can’t resist.
The whole of the Bible is a narrative written more than 4,000 years by a variety of people. If you read it well, you will hear a letter, and a story. For me it is the most sacred story and greatest love letter of all.
Consider the words of Asaph, in Psalms 78:1-4:
“My people, hear my teaching;
listen to the words of my mouth.
I will open my mouth with a parable;
I will utter hidden things, things from of old —
things we have heard and known,
things our ancestors have told us.
We will not hide them from their descendants;
we will tell the next generation
the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord,
his power, and the wonders he has done.
I don’t believe that storytelling and writing letters are entirely defeated by today’s rat-race culture. I’m living proof. I’m reading a book that’s filled with letters; I’m inspired to write and tell, as well. Maybe we just need to exfoliate our story by writing a letter. Try it.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.