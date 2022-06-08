Dorothy Reed of Wenatchee will celebrate her 109th birthday on Thursday. The Jamestown, North Dakota, native, has lived in the Wenatchee area for more than 85 years.
Dorothy, the oldest of four kids, grew up on a ranch where she herded and milked cows, shocked grain, cared for horses and pigs and helped some in the family garden.
She attended a one-room school four miles from the family’s home. Among her possessions is a vase she won some 100 years ago in broad jump at a May Day festival in North Dakota.
Dorothy came to Wenatchee in August 1936 — in the midst of the Depression — to visit her grandmother. There were no jobs back home so she stayed and found work in the fruit industry. She later met and married Carl Reed, manager of a fruit warehouse. They were married 39 years, until Carl passed away in 1976. Both worked their entire careers for Fruit Growers Service. The family owned a five-acre orchard and homesite on Peters Street in Sunnyslope.
She was an avid gardener, homemaker and quilter. She made many quilt tops that went to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to be completed and given to those in need.
Limited to indoors, Dorothy’s an avid Mariner fan, reads and continues to crochet.
Editor’s note: A version of this story first published last year as part of a WSU Master Gardeners column written by Mary Fran McClure.
