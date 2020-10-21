The Wenatchee Valley’s 30th Make A Difference Day in North Central Washington is Saturday. The largest day of community service in the world is open to anyone who wants to make the place they live a little better.
The Pybus Market Charitable Foundation is now overseeing this community wide effort, with Margie Kerr and Laurel Helton having passed the torch to new coordinators.
Due to local COVID restrictions, Wenatchee Valley Make A Difference Day may look a little different, but the spirit still remains. Thousands of groups, businesses and individuals took on the challenge of thinking creatively to put together more than 40 projects taking place in the Greater Wenatchee Valley.
A complete list of all these projects — which span from donation drives, trail and park cleanups, fire preparedness presentations to musicians performing concerts for their neighbors — can be found at wenatcheemkdd.com.
Participators can post their events using #MKKD30.
What can you do?
Pybus Market is an information hub and collection point for many projects from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year you can donate items by utilizing the “no-contact” drive-thru donation drop off at the Pybus Market Plaza.
Items that can be donated via drive-thru include non-perishable food products for the Women’s Resource Center with the Bruce Transitional Housing Pantry, cat food for the Kitty Rescue, cold-weather items for area homeless with Grace Lutheran Church, items for hospital kits going to the caregivers of urgent care patients with Gold’n’Plum, pairs of new/unopened socks by the Presbyterian Evangelical Church, dog and puppy food items for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, gift items for foster children by CASA, toy and game items for children affected by the fires by Rainbow Assembly for Girls, and yarn donations for the Hat Project.
Where can you go?
Donate items all over town as well. You can donate a bike (or get a bike) at Kenroy Elementary School; drop off clean blankets, coats or eyewear at Washington Park; donate quilting supplies to help make blankets which will be given to foster children at Buttercup Quilting; drop off food items for Cancer Care NCW by bringing items to Our House or at Confluence Health.
Meet up at the CAFE main office to participate in one of four projects: clean a trail, street or graffiti from our area or write letters of support to the people impacted by the fires. Chelan County PUD and CAFE partners will be providing free energy efficient kits and LED light bulb to residents while supplies last, stop by CAFE to pick up yours. You can get outside and clean trails with the Land Trust and Team Naturaleza, Sustainable Wenatchee and the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Those are just some of the projects. You can look on the wenatcheemkdd.com website and look over the list of other social distancing friendly projects. Buy from a local business, pick up litter in your neighborhood, write a letter to a friend, become a penpal to someone in a nursing home and much more.
Everyone is invited to participate and every effort truly makes a difference.
Mary Henson and Barbara Harris are co-coordinators of Wenatchee Make a Difference Day efforts.