Wreath

Connie Mehmel shows off her wreath that includes Douglas fir, western red cedar, holly, Oregon grape, bearberry, snowberry and two she can’t identify; someone else at the greens party she attended contributed the big green seedpods and long narrow leaves.

 Provided photo/WSU Master Gardeners

With that large Thanksgiving feast now a memory, perhaps getting out and cutting some greens for a wreath-making party are in order. Making your own holiday wreath isn’t complicated or expensive, and most of us have access to greenery, whether pine, cedar, fir or other evergreens such as holly, privet or Oregon grape.

I wrote about wreath making in this column nine years ago, so perhaps a few readers have made it a tradition. It’s an enjoyable project with family or friends.



