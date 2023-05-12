The sign read, “Knowledge is power.”
I thought, maybe. But I could not shake away the examples of how knowledge can be used for selfish gain or even hurt others. I was tempted to scratch the word “knowledge” and replace it with “wisdom.”
Knowledge is a good thing, but amassing information is the end goal. Trust me, I know things that may or may not be helpful. “What things do you know?,” you might be asking.
I know that “almost” is the longest word in the English language with all the letters organized in alphabetical order. I know the word “rhythm” is the longest word without a vowel.
It has come to my attention that “right-handed” people live, on average, nine years longer than left-handers. It is true, fingernails grow four times faster than toenails and women blink nearly twice as much as men.
I know the word obdormition is a technical term for when a part of your body goes to sleep and I know that Coca-Cola would be green if coloring were not added.
I know that some cockroaches can live for several weeks with their head cut off! I know that the elephant is the only mammal that can’t jump. Some worms eat themselves if they can’t find any food. I know that the longest recorded flight of a chicken is 13 seconds and an ostrich’s eye is bigger than its brain. Also, slugs have four noses.
Add to this list the salient truth that it is impossible to sneeze with your eyes open.
I hold in my mind the knowledge of this truth: a rat can last longer without food than a camel.
And I know that a female ferret will die if it goes into heat and cannot find a mate. I think there are some students who believe this is true of themselves. And I would say to all young people: Truly, this bit of insight is only true of female ferrets.
So, there is a wide range of information out there, some are more helpful than others. The Psalmist David, (might have been a left-hander) wrote:
“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; all those who practice it have a good understanding.” Psalms 111:10
So, on this Mother’s Day weekend, I think about the wisdom I’ve learned from my moms and grandmas in my life. So, instead of writing a haiku (traditional Japanese poem), which is constructed with five-seven-five syllable words, I created my own literary structure. I call it a Hitroy. I’m dedicating this poem to my mother this Mother’s Day weekend. My poem has two-four-eight words that ascend and descend order.
“Mama Knows”
Try it
Clean up your mess
Always offer more food than what is required
Reap what you sow
Be still
Clearly, I know there is a look of room for my skills in the art and science of literary forms. Still, consider the interpretation of the poem.
Try it is learning by doing, even though it means you fail it is usually how you learn.
Clean up your mess does mean that you are to blame (especially if you have siblings) but be a problem solver instead of being the blame gamer.
More food: be remembered to be a generous person, especially at your table.
Reap what you sow is not a caution but describes how growth occurs. Good growth comes in due time. The short phrase, “Be still” echoes in my head more than I can count. Action is a virtue, but the constant rush of busyness is killing the spirit of many today. Take a moment.
So, I will focus on doing the work of knowledge and I’ll retire from trying to be poetic. My mom would be proud, and relieved.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.