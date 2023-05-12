Troy Fitzgerald

Troy Fitzgerald

The sign read, “Knowledge is power.”

I thought, maybe. But I could not shake away the examples of how knowledge can be used for selfish gain or even hurt others. I was tempted to scratch the word “knowledge” and replace it with “wisdom.”



