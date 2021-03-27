Chelan County
Imanol Estrada Ramirez, 21 and Destiny Marie Belmontez, 25, both of Wenatchee
Rashmin Yogesh Patel, 29, Wenatchee and Niyati Pinakin Patel, 26, Tifton, Georgia.
Brayson Henry Hires, 26, and Tonyia Elizabeth Carlson, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Lukas Kimbrough Lee, 32, and Jodi Lee Conley, 31, both of Wenatchee
Garren Lee Melton, 25, and Kelly Marie Walsh, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Richard Greg Prendergast, 55, and Michele Lee Agnew, 51, both of Bothell
Ulices Mota-Marquez, 28, and Belen Gomez-Oros, 26, both of Pateros
Pim Hendrik Van Caspel, 27, and Jenna Noelle Post, 27, both of East Wenatchee
Russell Ray Miller, 55, and Teresa Lynn Miller, 52, both of Malaga
Erick Sanchez, 29, and Julie Anne Spurrier, 33, both of East Wenatchee
Brandon William West, 30, and Jordyn Renee Sauer, 30, both of Peshastin
Kayden Christopher Agidius, 26, and Lydia Katherine Blair, 27, both of Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World