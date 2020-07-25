Chelan County

Eric Vincent Schaller, 52, and Katrina Lin Smyly, 52, both of Entiat

Kahlen David Sheehan, 26, Auburn, and Michaela Danielle George, 26, Wenatchee

Jose Javier Salcedo, 26, and Maribel Negrete, 25, both of Chelan

Alexander Howard Johnson, 31, and Candice Brittney Wells-Haas, 33, both of Mountlake Terrace

Joshua Scott Gideon, 27, and Hannah Elizabeth Larson, 23, both of Wenatchee

Jeffrey Jay Givens, 19, Cashmere, and Lucy Tay Bordner, 19, Chelan

David John Reimers, 37, and Cheryl Michelle Stewart, 35, both of Chelan

Juan Carlos Guzman, 37, and Alexandra Kathryn Dillon, 29, both of Seattle

Gilberto Antonio Murillo, 34, and Elsa Lucina Perez, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Aaron Michael Johnson, 36, and Chantel Whitney Scott, 30, both of Wenatchee

Adrian Urrutia, 22, Monitor, and Rubi Flores-Ambrosio, 23, Cashmere

Hayden Joseph Givens, 22, and Shaye Katherine Simmons, 23, both of East Wenatchee

Curtis Charlie McCall, 29, Cashmere, and Ashley Nicole Winters, 29, Wenatchee

Jeffrey Scott Smith, 51, Rock Island, and Darla Rose Daniels, 50, Wenatchee

Michael Angel Galvan Vargas, 26, and Jacqueline Ramirez, 25, both of Bellevue

Stuart Troy Hunt, 29, Wenatchee, and Amber Elice Johnson, 37, Cashmere

Jacob Bruce Jaso, 23, and Makayla Lynn Rackliff-Forhan, 24, both of Wenatchee

Joseph Stephen Violette, 29, and Amanda Michelle Neuhauser, 27, both of East Wenatchee

Hernan Sanchez, 22, and Janet Ramirez, 22, both of Wenatchee

Elliot Nelson Bradshaw, 32, and Mariko Joy Wade Anderson, 29, both of Seattle

Tristin Thomas James Parton, 24, and Megan Elizabeth Ahl-Mosher, 24, both of Orondo

Chad Mitchell Noah, 35, and Miranda Marie Hauff, 31, both of Wenatchee

Mark Bohdan Semkiw, 49, and Lisa Ann Massey, 51, both of Arlington

Jimmie Charles Davis, 78, and Alicia Gonzalez Juarez, 61, both of East Wenatchee

Peter Robert Dykes, 28, and Rachel Anne Blyth, 28, both of Leavenworth

Sipriano Alvarez Medina, 28, and Maribel Godinez, 25, both of Malaga

Christopher Scott Konzen, 35, and Kelly Patricia Welch, 35, both of Los Angeles, California

Anthony Quinn Consiglio, 29, and Hannah Joy Malone, 23, both of Wenatchee

Roger Lee Mathews, 35, and Amy Virginia Blewis, 29, both of Wenatchee

Zane Alexander Torres, 20, Kelowna, British Columbia, and Stefhani Mary Cook, 24, Gainesville, Florida

Douglas County

Jeremy Alexander Bull, 39, and Jamie Marjean Allen, 40, both of East Wenatchee

Colton William Colwell, 24, and Desirea Marie Daling, 22, both of Epping, North Dakota

Devin Joseph Clark, 26, and Emily Anne Brackett, 25, both of Philomath, Oregon

Steve Morris Briggs, 67, and Mary Teresa Stehr, 64, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

