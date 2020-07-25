Chelan County
Eric Vincent Schaller, 52, and Katrina Lin Smyly, 52, both of Entiat
Kahlen David Sheehan, 26, Auburn, and Michaela Danielle George, 26, Wenatchee
Jose Javier Salcedo, 26, and Maribel Negrete, 25, both of Chelan
Alexander Howard Johnson, 31, and Candice Brittney Wells-Haas, 33, both of Mountlake Terrace
Joshua Scott Gideon, 27, and Hannah Elizabeth Larson, 23, both of Wenatchee
Jeffrey Jay Givens, 19, Cashmere, and Lucy Tay Bordner, 19, Chelan
David John Reimers, 37, and Cheryl Michelle Stewart, 35, both of Chelan
Juan Carlos Guzman, 37, and Alexandra Kathryn Dillon, 29, both of Seattle
Gilberto Antonio Murillo, 34, and Elsa Lucina Perez, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Aaron Michael Johnson, 36, and Chantel Whitney Scott, 30, both of Wenatchee
Adrian Urrutia, 22, Monitor, and Rubi Flores-Ambrosio, 23, Cashmere
Hayden Joseph Givens, 22, and Shaye Katherine Simmons, 23, both of East Wenatchee
Curtis Charlie McCall, 29, Cashmere, and Ashley Nicole Winters, 29, Wenatchee
Jeffrey Scott Smith, 51, Rock Island, and Darla Rose Daniels, 50, Wenatchee
Michael Angel Galvan Vargas, 26, and Jacqueline Ramirez, 25, both of Bellevue
Stuart Troy Hunt, 29, Wenatchee, and Amber Elice Johnson, 37, Cashmere
Jacob Bruce Jaso, 23, and Makayla Lynn Rackliff-Forhan, 24, both of Wenatchee
Joseph Stephen Violette, 29, and Amanda Michelle Neuhauser, 27, both of East Wenatchee
Hernan Sanchez, 22, and Janet Ramirez, 22, both of Wenatchee
Elliot Nelson Bradshaw, 32, and Mariko Joy Wade Anderson, 29, both of Seattle
Tristin Thomas James Parton, 24, and Megan Elizabeth Ahl-Mosher, 24, both of Orondo
Chad Mitchell Noah, 35, and Miranda Marie Hauff, 31, both of Wenatchee
Mark Bohdan Semkiw, 49, and Lisa Ann Massey, 51, both of Arlington
Jimmie Charles Davis, 78, and Alicia Gonzalez Juarez, 61, both of East Wenatchee
Peter Robert Dykes, 28, and Rachel Anne Blyth, 28, both of Leavenworth
Sipriano Alvarez Medina, 28, and Maribel Godinez, 25, both of Malaga
Christopher Scott Konzen, 35, and Kelly Patricia Welch, 35, both of Los Angeles, California
Anthony Quinn Consiglio, 29, and Hannah Joy Malone, 23, both of Wenatchee
Roger Lee Mathews, 35, and Amy Virginia Blewis, 29, both of Wenatchee
Zane Alexander Torres, 20, Kelowna, British Columbia, and Stefhani Mary Cook, 24, Gainesville, Florida
Douglas County
Jeremy Alexander Bull, 39, and Jamie Marjean Allen, 40, both of East Wenatchee
Colton William Colwell, 24, and Desirea Marie Daling, 22, both of Epping, North Dakota
Devin Joseph Clark, 26, and Emily Anne Brackett, 25, both of Philomath, Oregon
Steve Morris Briggs, 67, and Mary Teresa Stehr, 64, both of East Wenatchee
