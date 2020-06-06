Chelan County

Kevin Louis Morris, 58, and Kristine Sue Loomis, 53, both of East Wenatchee

William Godfrey Frey, 74, Leavenworth, and Gayle Kristine Rogers, 70, Mukilteo

Fernando M. Cruz, 35, and Estella Marie Arredondo, 34, both of Wenatchee

Rodrigo Enrique Mejia Nieto, 29, and Nelida Leonor Mendoza Herrera, 40, both of Wenatchee

Michael David Moore, 26, and Lindey Ann Hageman Gorman, 25, both of Wenatchee

Francisco Javier Torres, 33, and Kayla Ann Poe, 30, both of Wenatchee

Justin Craig Wisemore, 34, and Bethany Ann Brown, 34, both of Wenatchee

Lloyd William Werner, 71, and Mary Cathren Jones, 70, both of East Wenatchee

Paul Richard de Grasse, 36, and Robyn E. Moon, 37, both of East Wenatchee

Mitchell Rodney Darlington, 26, and Marina Sonja Williams, 25, both of Chelan

Douglas County

Daniel Timothy Mullins, 23, Orondo, and Cassandra Jane Sparks, 23, Chelan

— Cala Flamond, World staff

