Chelan County
Kevin Louis Morris, 58, and Kristine Sue Loomis, 53, both of East Wenatchee
William Godfrey Frey, 74, Leavenworth, and Gayle Kristine Rogers, 70, Mukilteo
Fernando M. Cruz, 35, and Estella Marie Arredondo, 34, both of Wenatchee
Rodrigo Enrique Mejia Nieto, 29, and Nelida Leonor Mendoza Herrera, 40, both of Wenatchee
Michael David Moore, 26, and Lindey Ann Hageman Gorman, 25, both of Wenatchee
Francisco Javier Torres, 33, and Kayla Ann Poe, 30, both of Wenatchee
Justin Craig Wisemore, 34, and Bethany Ann Brown, 34, both of Wenatchee
Lloyd William Werner, 71, and Mary Cathren Jones, 70, both of East Wenatchee
Paul Richard de Grasse, 36, and Robyn E. Moon, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Mitchell Rodney Darlington, 26, and Marina Sonja Williams, 25, both of Chelan
Douglas County
Daniel Timothy Mullins, 23, Orondo, and Cassandra Jane Sparks, 23, Chelan
— Cala Flamond, World staff