Fermin Cobian, 28, Manson, and Karina Castro, 27, Triangle, Virginia
Kirsten Emma Kellogg, 24, and Cullen Thomas Daniel, 27, East Wenatchee
Naomi Michelle Davis, 21, and Christian Buenrostro Bravo, 21, East Wenatchee
Arnulfo Tamayo, 21, and Lexie Godwin, 20, both of Wenatchee
Jos Ricardo Solano, 37, Wenatchee and Julie Sandoval, 40, East Wenatchee
Ricardo Robert Perez III, 25, and Rachel Janea Dubois, 32, both of Monitor
Alexander Curtis Folden, 40, and Selah Evelyn Alice Brito, 36, both of East Wenatchee
Martin de Jesus Garcia Camacho, 33, and Geovanna Alviter, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Annie Noel McRae, 26, and Kyle Friedrich Hurst, 27, both of Wenatchee
Sebastian Quintanilla Villagomez, 22, and Yuridy Mirella Rodriguez-Pantaleon, 26, both of Wenatchee
Shawn James Drummond, 35, and Kayla Marie Hursh, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Austin Blake Scott, 27, and Eve Catalina Sullivan, 29, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Patricia Martinez, 25, and Cristian Alexis Castaneda Flores, 25, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff
