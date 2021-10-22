Chelan County

Fermin Cobian, 28, Manson, and Karina Castro, 27, Triangle, Virginia

Kirsten Emma Kellogg, 24, and Cullen Thomas Daniel, 27, East Wenatchee

Naomi Michelle Davis, 21, and Christian Buenrostro Bravo, 21, East Wenatchee

Arnulfo Tamayo, 21, and Lexie Godwin, 20, both of Wenatchee

Jos Ricardo Solano, 37, Wenatchee and Julie Sandoval, 40, East Wenatchee

Ricardo Robert Perez III, 25, and Rachel Janea Dubois, 32, both of Monitor

Alexander Curtis Folden, 40, and Selah Evelyn Alice Brito, 36, both of East Wenatchee

Martin de Jesus Garcia Camacho, 33, and Geovanna Alviter, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Annie Noel McRae, 26, and Kyle Friedrich Hurst, 27, both of Wenatchee

Sebastian Quintanilla Villagomez, 22, and Yuridy Mirella Rodriguez-Pantaleon, 26, both of Wenatchee

Shawn James Drummond, 35, and Kayla Marie Hursh, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Austin Blake Scott, 27, and Eve Catalina Sullivan, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Patricia Martinez, 25, and Cristian Alexis Castaneda Flores, 25, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

