Chelan County
Brian Thomas Gould, 35, and Elizabeth Austin Fisher, 30, both of Chicago, Illinois
Drew Van Polen, 27, and Karlie Bree Wisemore, 28, both of East Wenatchee
Alexis Gamaliel Nungaray Adame, 28, Pasco, and Yesenia Roman Lagunas, 30, Wenatchee
Adan Donald Fogelstrom, 41, and Sari Kae Morgan, 44, both of East Wenatchee
Max Alan Crowell, 29, and Taylor Marie Christensen, 29, both of Wenatchee
Andrew Geoffrey Bailey, 31, and Shelby Lynn May, 26, both of Malaga
Ulises Adame, 27, and Anna Karina Sanchez-Betancourt, 28, both of Wenatchee
Eric Dwayne Graham, 31, and Jennifer Ceballos Guerrero, 24, both of Wenatchee
Daniel Johan Marion, 23, and Jasmine Joy Bundy, 20, both of Wenatchee
Dawson Glen Andrews, 22, Arlington, and Emily Hope Deyl, 21, Peshastin
Paul Edward King Bland, 37, and Sofia Delfina Zavala, 36, both of Moorpark, California
Randy Michael Agnew, 62, and Anna Marie Estrada, 38, both of Rock Island
Bryan Bernardo, 20, and Ivette Zamora Sandoval, 20, both of Manson
Johnathon Matthew Cunningham, Yakima 24, and Sierra Danielle Gillock, 24, Wenatchee
Kristian Olav Issak Andersen, 23, and Madilyn Nicole McNiel, 21, both of Leavenworth
Guillermo Rangel-Palomino, 31, and Karina Zendejas-Martinez, 27, both of Wenatchee
Zachary James Linton, 24, and Maitlyn Taylor Thomsen, 25, both of Entiat
John Robert Stedfield, 28, and Adileny Maria Robles, 28, both of Cashmere
Juan Sauul Guadalupe Siordia, 20, and Michelle Abigail Vaquero, 18, both of East Wenatchee
Leonard Charles Hurst, 60, and Tane-Lea Lanford, 53, both of Rock Island
Richard Connor English, 28, and Phillip Vincent Klenke, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Thomas Joseph Desgroseillier, 46, and Katrina Elizabeth Adkins, 46, both of East Wenatchee
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
