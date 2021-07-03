Chelan County

Michael Kevin David Key, 23, and Acacia Lue Alice Johnson, 22, both of Wenatchee

Luke Mikel Browning, 24, and Emily Lou Holmes, 23, both of Rock Island

Stephen Jefferson Carter, 21, West Richland, and Ashley Taylor Oswald, 21, Chelan

Brandon Jay Gaughan, 32, and Itzel Guadalupe Escalante, 23, both of East Wenatchee

Derrick Arthur Balcazar, 22, and Jacqueline Taelor Garcia, 21, both of Quincy

Toto O’Reilly, 29, and Caitlin Alyssa Koenig, 30, both of Wenatchee

Roberto Garcia Jr., 62, and Lauri Jean Deangio, 62, both of Rock Island

Glenn Allen Gorst, 62, and Lisa Joey Schauss, 63, both of Wenatchee

Elias James Jurgensen, 28, Snohomish and Lauren Ashley Johnson, 27, Wenatchee

Kane Culverson Gevaar Johnson, 29, and Natalie Christine Goetz, 30, both of Seattle

David Michael Kerr, 26, and Dana Christine Kulma, 21, both of Wenatchee

Lynn Allen Freeman, 27 and Allyson Paige Brady, 27, both of Wenatchee

Caleb Michael Pflugrath, 21, Caldwell, Idaho, and Sarah Mackenzie Elsey, 21, Meridian, Idaho

Adam James Tyrrell, 35, and Jaime Elaine Allen, 37, both of East Wenatchee

Kyle Randon Blankenship, 26, Wenatchee and Corine Paige Turner, 25, Cashmere

Scott Paul Peterson, 40, Jessica Louise Eller, 39, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Gavin Elliott Gahringer, 27, and Bailee Rae Lowen, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Christifer Wade Driftmeyer, 43, and Karina Barajas, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Tanner Austin Ackley, 26, and Kari Marie Ellen Grow, 25, both of East Wenatchee

— Cala Flamond, World staff

