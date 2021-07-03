Chelan County
Michael Kevin David Key, 23, and Acacia Lue Alice Johnson, 22, both of Wenatchee
Luke Mikel Browning, 24, and Emily Lou Holmes, 23, both of Rock Island
Stephen Jefferson Carter, 21, West Richland, and Ashley Taylor Oswald, 21, Chelan
Brandon Jay Gaughan, 32, and Itzel Guadalupe Escalante, 23, both of East Wenatchee
Derrick Arthur Balcazar, 22, and Jacqueline Taelor Garcia, 21, both of Quincy
Toto O’Reilly, 29, and Caitlin Alyssa Koenig, 30, both of Wenatchee
Roberto Garcia Jr., 62, and Lauri Jean Deangio, 62, both of Rock Island
Glenn Allen Gorst, 62, and Lisa Joey Schauss, 63, both of Wenatchee
Elias James Jurgensen, 28, Snohomish and Lauren Ashley Johnson, 27, Wenatchee
Kane Culverson Gevaar Johnson, 29, and Natalie Christine Goetz, 30, both of Seattle
David Michael Kerr, 26, and Dana Christine Kulma, 21, both of Wenatchee
Lynn Allen Freeman, 27 and Allyson Paige Brady, 27, both of Wenatchee
Caleb Michael Pflugrath, 21, Caldwell, Idaho, and Sarah Mackenzie Elsey, 21, Meridian, Idaho
Adam James Tyrrell, 35, and Jaime Elaine Allen, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Kyle Randon Blankenship, 26, Wenatchee and Corine Paige Turner, 25, Cashmere
Scott Paul Peterson, 40, Jessica Louise Eller, 39, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas County
Gavin Elliott Gahringer, 27, and Bailee Rae Lowen, 25, both of East Wenatchee
Christifer Wade Driftmeyer, 43, and Karina Barajas, 32, both of East Wenatchee
Tanner Austin Ackley, 26, and Kari Marie Ellen Grow, 25, both of East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff