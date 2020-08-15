Chelan County
Tra’vel Demetric Davis, 21, Fort Worth, Texas, and Leslie Cristal Garcia-Camacho, 18, Wenatchee
John Vincent Cavallini, 58, and Brenda Sue Shaw, 56, both of East Wenatchee
Taylor Jon Lapinski, 25, and Sydney Paige Mae Dean, 24, both of Leavenworth
Drew James Terry, 54, and Catherine Anne Andrews, 62, both of Issaquah
Alan Douglas Brine, 51, and Sherry Ann Perrine, 55, both of Wenatchee
Brennen David Bertram, 22, and Wilhelmina Elisabetta Rottler, 20, both of Wenatchee
Francisco Rubio Rodriguez, 20, and Jaqueline Elizabeth Richey Sarabia, 20, both of Wenatchee
Juan Carlos Ramos Tapia, 42, and Erika Susana Sanchez Mendez, 35, both of Wenatchee
Luke David Erickson, 23, and Lauren Rose Rooney, 22, both of Wenatchee
Kirk Alan Peterson, 50, and Tabitha Reanna Evans, 39, both of East Wenatchee
William Charles Nelson IV, 37, Seattle and Elizabeth Jane Kingma, 28, Newcastle
Reilly James Kuehn, 34, and Amber Marie Harrington, 27, both of Spokane
Alexandru Dragos Antonescu, 28, and Brittni Christine Witherill, 29, both of Capistrano, Calif.
Gage William Kunsman, 22, and Hope Marie Erdmann, 19, both of Monitor
Michael James Collier Jr., 31, and Kayla Elizabeth Widby, 31, both of Wenatchee
Daniel Carrillo Castro, 36, Tacoma, and Eliza Ramirez Hernandez, 32, Kirkland
Gary Dean McGregor, 26, and Madeline Alayne Scott, 22, both of Wenatchee
Craig Alan Owens, 57, and Diana Jo Hedlund-Hogan, 58, both of East Wenatchee
Juan Guillermo Corona Luna, 50, and Piper Ann McCormick, 39, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Gildardo G. Canales, 35, and Marcela Hernandez, 37, both of East Wenatchee
Symon Ball, 54, and Brooke Lauren Smith, 31, both of East Wenatchee
Valerie May Loebsack, 29, and Dakota Newman Davis, 30, both of Spokane
— Cala Flamond, World staff