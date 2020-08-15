Chelan County

Tra’vel Demetric Davis, 21, Fort Worth, Texas, and Leslie Cristal Garcia-Camacho, 18, Wenatchee

John Vincent Cavallini, 58, and Brenda Sue Shaw, 56, both of East Wenatchee

Taylor Jon Lapinski, 25, and Sydney Paige Mae Dean, 24, both of Leavenworth

Drew James Terry, 54, and Catherine Anne Andrews, 62, both of Issaquah

Alan Douglas Brine, 51, and Sherry Ann Perrine, 55, both of Wenatchee

Brennen David Bertram, 22, and Wilhelmina Elisabetta Rottler, 20, both of Wenatchee

Francisco Rubio Rodriguez, 20, and Jaqueline Elizabeth Richey Sarabia, 20, both of Wenatchee

Juan Carlos Ramos Tapia, 42, and Erika Susana Sanchez Mendez, 35, both of Wenatchee

Luke David Erickson, 23, and Lauren Rose Rooney, 22, both of Wenatchee

Kirk Alan Peterson, 50, and Tabitha Reanna Evans, 39, both of East Wenatchee

William Charles Nelson IV, 37, Seattle and Elizabeth Jane Kingma, 28, Newcastle

Reilly James Kuehn, 34, and Amber Marie Harrington, 27, both of Spokane

Alexandru Dragos Antonescu, 28, and Brittni Christine Witherill, 29, both of Capistrano, Calif.

Gage William Kunsman, 22, and Hope Marie Erdmann, 19, both of Monitor

Michael James Collier Jr., 31, and Kayla Elizabeth Widby, 31, both of Wenatchee

Daniel Carrillo Castro, 36, Tacoma, and Eliza Ramirez Hernandez, 32, Kirkland

Gary Dean McGregor, 26, and Madeline Alayne Scott, 22, both of Wenatchee

Craig Alan Owens, 57, and Diana Jo Hedlund-Hogan, 58, both of East Wenatchee

Juan Guillermo Corona Luna, 50, and Piper Ann McCormick, 39, both of Wenatchee

Douglas County

Gildardo G. Canales, 35, and Marcela Hernandez, 37, both of East Wenatchee

Symon Ball, 54, and Brooke Lauren Smith, 31, both of East Wenatchee

Valerie May Loebsack, 29, and Dakota Newman Davis, 30, both of Spokane

— Cala Flamond, World staff

