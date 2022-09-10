Chelan County
James Alan Jahr, 27, and Christine Lynn Reed, 28, both of Malaga
Emanuel Simpson, 56, and Paulene Angella Cranston, 54, both of Wenatchee
Robert Harold Watson III, 33, and Kristina MArie Simpson, 31, both of Chelan
John Earl Doggett, 41, and Ranae Lynne Flett, 37, both of Cashmere
Michael Paul Potter, 39, and Brogan Lee Foster, 28, both of Wenatchee
Jakob Anthony Resetar, 31, and Baylee Daawn Raino, 26, both of Palisades
Byron Mikail Lewellen, 23, and Abbigail Elaine Phelps, 26, both of Chelan
Brock Andrew Fuller, 29, and Raelene Michelle Taylor, 24, both of Wenatchee
Juan Mendoza Martinez, 45, and Alma Delia Navarrete, 47, both of Wenatchee
Jeffrey Mark Krupka, 55, and Judith Anne Neibauer, 59, both of Peshastin
Ricky Donald Grams, 52, and Maliwan Newberry, 42, both of Leavenworth
Lucio De Jesus Delgado, 28, and Jacqueline Chavez Carrillo, 26, both of Wenatchee
Cole William Clark, 30, and Laura Escalera-Manjarrez, 32, both of Wenatchee
Joseph Douglas Hunter, 42, and Felicia Laree Naranjo Lee, 30, both of Wenatchee
Justin Michael Blaufuss, 40, and Angela Lynn Bonniwell, 42, both of East Wenatchee
Joseph Lee Sanford, 68, and Doris Audrey Parker, 63, both of Leavenworth
Jack Montgomery Woods, 28, and Jaclyn Fey Brison, 27, both of Wenatchee
Houston Neil Stodghill, 30, and Brooke Nicole Mann, 29, both of Chelan
Zachary William Koinzan, 32, and Bailey Mae Allen, 26, both of Wenatchee
Alan James Erhardt, 56, and Lana Samantha McClelland, 56, both of Leavenworth
Zachary Allen Harrelson, 30, and Chandler Louise Ruud, 29, both of Edmonds
Robert Frank Mackey, 70, and Dana Rene Sabo, 51, both of East Wenatchee
Ramiro Curtis Espinoza, 42, and Andrea Louise Dobihal, 39, both of East Wenatchee
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
