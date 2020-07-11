Chelan County

Taylor Jeffrey Mitchell, 27, North Bend and Megan Reesa Wade, 26, Wenatchee

Brendan Michael Wagner, 26, and Hannah Jane Cowan, 25, both of East Wenatchee

Saul Navarro Barajas, 38, and Rosa Vega Bravo, 35, both of Wenatchee

Patricia Bustos Doval, 38, and Georgina Solano, 43, both of Wenatchee

Caleb Nathaniel Young, 27, and Devan Michelle Gray, 29, both of Lexington, Kentucky

James Michael McGuire, 25, and Jennifer Rosales Montelongo, 23, both of Wenatchee

Peter James Lutz, 24, and Shae Lyn Rose Hadley, 21, both of Wenatchee

Austin Jacoby Ross, 21, and Kyra Nicole Stevens, 22, both of Cashmere

John Welsey McInturf, 40, and Laura Christine Pipkin, 42, both of Cashmere

Patrick Jay Babst, 34, and Annabelle Allen Babst, 32, both of East Wenatchee

Devyn Scott Klinginsmith, 19, and Andrea Ann Lowman, 19, both of Wenatchee

Jorge Carlos Guzman Calvillo, 20, and Olga Lydia Campos Hernandez, 35, both of East Wenatchee

Jonathan Stuart Trask, 34, and Marci Ann Davis, 45, both of Manson

Erick Alejandro Ureta, 24, and Stephanie Cortez, 22, both of Phoenix, Arizona

Doug Smith Culbertson, 27, and Jessica Jacqueline Esparza Santillan, 26, both of East Wenatchee

Scott Paul Isaacson, 65, and Janelle Virginia Dolge, 42, both of Wenatchee

Quinton Cody Sears, 32, and Jodie Nicole McGregor, 29, both of East Wenatchee

Aldo Salazar, 26, and Edith Nayeli Maxinez, 26, both of East Wenatchee

