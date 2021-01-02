Chelan County

Daralyn Elizabeth Irby, 28, and Kyle Joseph Musilek, 29, both of Wenatchee

Rene Ruben Ramirez Alatorre, 47, and Eva Marie Lopez Mendoza, 41, both of Royal City

Jesse Dean Robbins, 34, and Brittany Ann Roberson, 30, both of Wenatchee

Lucas Allen Shiflett, 24, and Mallory Lynn Miller, 23, both of East Wenatchee

Jose Alfredo Meza Lopez, 27, and Maria Guadalupe Ochoa, 34, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas County

Demian Troy, 42, and Ana Isabel Preciado, both of Menomonie, Wisconsin

Chad William Cochran, 42, and Sonia Judith Casillas, 39, both of Rock Island

Kenneth Wayne Linck, 60, and Tobi Danyelle Linck, 51, both of Orondo

Join the online forum