Scott Thomas Stanford, 55, and Sally Marie Ulrich, 57, both of East Wenatchee
Randall Blake Baldwin, 30, and Katie Lynn Bryant, 29, both of Wenatchee
Sam Anthony Coleman, 40, and Crystal Dawn Morrell, 39, both of Wenatchee
Hunter Jonas Reeves, 24, and Hannah Marie Tobin, 23, both of Florence, Ky.
Gabrielle Alicia Lucia June Gonzalez, 26, and Jacob Keith Carmenita, 20, both of East Wenatchee
Ana Lilia Gomez Oros, 31, Pateros, and Jose Carlos Huerta Montes, 25, Bridgeport
Taylor Andrew Moon, 30, and Ashley Rose Hleovas, 28, both of Monitor
Carlos Gutierrez Martinez, 37, and Alicia Laura Arellano Cruz, 29, both of Leavenworth
Eugenio Iraheta Barrera, 65, and Irma Alicia Ayon Solis, 60, both of Wenatchee
Randy Scott King, 57, and Alicia Louise Russell, 51, both of Orondo
Jose Miramontes Carrillo, 49, and Edith Rodriguez Chavez, 52, both of Waterville
Rafael Garcia Espinoza, 50, and Blanca Esthela Rodriguez Aguilar, 35, both of East Wenatchee
Danielle Elizabeth Casco, 36, and Layne Kristine Wilson, 30, both of Oregon City, Ore.
