Chelan County

Scott Thomas Stanford, 55, and Sally Marie Ulrich, 57, both of East Wenatchee

Randall Blake Baldwin, 30, and Katie Lynn Bryant, 29, both of Wenatchee

Sam Anthony Coleman, 40, and Crystal Dawn Morrell, 39, both of Wenatchee

Hunter Jonas Reeves, 24, and Hannah Marie Tobin, 23, both of Florence, Ky.

Gabrielle Alicia Lucia June Gonzalez, 26, and Jacob Keith Carmenita, 20, both of East Wenatchee

Ana Lilia Gomez Oros, 31, Pateros, and Jose Carlos Huerta Montes, 25, Bridgeport

Taylor Andrew Moon, 30, and Ashley Rose Hleovas, 28, both of Monitor

Carlos Gutierrez Martinez, 37, and Alicia Laura Arellano Cruz, 29, both of Leavenworth

Eugenio Iraheta Barrera, 65, and Irma Alicia Ayon Solis, 60, both of Wenatchee

Randy Scott King, 57, and Alicia Louise Russell, 51, both of Orondo

Jose Miramontes Carrillo, 49, and Edith Rodriguez Chavez, 52, both of Waterville

Rafael Garcia Espinoza, 50, and Blanca Esthela Rodriguez Aguilar, 35, both of East Wenatchee

Danielle Elizabeth Casco, 36, and Layne Kristine Wilson, 30, both of Oregon City, Ore.

