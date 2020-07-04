Chelan County
Ryan Douglas Thornton, 23, and Morgan Michelle Erickson, 24, both of Wenatchee
Anthony Lorin Russell, 43, Wenatchee, and Amber Lynn Turner, 37, Marblemount, Wash.
Pedro Hernandez-Garcia, 24, and Guadalupe Isabel Espinoza, 25, both of Cashmere
Nathan James Beaver, 20, and Jenica Ruth Rose, 20, both of East Wenatchee
Heliodoro Gutierrez Cuevas, 50, and Carolina Meraz Mendoza, 47, both of East Wenatchee
Steven Patrick Booher, 33, and Rachel Fawn Nicholson, 39, both of Leavenworth
William Scott Fredrickson, 60, and Melissa Lynn Lindsey, 40, both of Entiat
Tucker Riley Reid, 24, and Lexie Kendall Batman, 22, both of Wenatchee
West Lee Nott, 38, McAllen, Texas, and Kanak Bulbul, 32, Vista, Calif.
Jacob Lyle Carson, 30, and Sheryl Marie Stansell, 31, both of Cashmere
Eric Valadez, 25, Kirkland, and Courtney Leona Osborn, 22, Mukilteo
Stephen Andrew Willis, 32, and Ashley Allene Thompson, 30, both of Portland, Ore.
Austin James Vance, 24, and Emily Rose Nieman, 22, both of Dryden
Jefferson Vladimir Martinez Diaz, 20, and Jessica Victor Herrera, 19, both of Wenatchee
Jesus Alberto Estrada Hernandez, 23, Quincy, and Paola Villanueva Gonzales, 25, Wenatchee
Douglas County
Servando Santana Gonzalez, 27, Marysville, and Yesenia Cancino Valdovinos, 27, Bridgeport
— Cala Flamond, World staff