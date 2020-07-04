Chelan County

Ryan Douglas Thornton, 23, and Morgan Michelle Erickson, 24, both of Wenatchee

Anthony Lorin Russell, 43, Wenatchee, and Amber Lynn Turner, 37, Marblemount, Wash.

Pedro Hernandez-Garcia, 24, and Guadalupe Isabel Espinoza, 25, both of Cashmere

Nathan James Beaver, 20, and Jenica Ruth Rose, 20, both of East Wenatchee

Heliodoro Gutierrez Cuevas, 50, and Carolina Meraz Mendoza, 47, both of East Wenatchee

Steven Patrick Booher, 33, and Rachel Fawn Nicholson, 39, both of Leavenworth

William Scott Fredrickson, 60, and Melissa Lynn Lindsey, 40, both of Entiat

Tucker Riley Reid, 24, and Lexie Kendall Batman, 22, both of Wenatchee

West Lee Nott, 38, McAllen, Texas, and Kanak Bulbul, 32, Vista, Calif.

Jacob Lyle Carson, 30, and Sheryl Marie Stansell, 31, both of Cashmere

Eric Valadez, 25, Kirkland, and Courtney Leona Osborn, 22, Mukilteo

Stephen Andrew Willis, 32, and Ashley Allene Thompson, 30, both of Portland, Ore.

Austin James Vance, 24, and Emily Rose Nieman, 22, both of Dryden

Jefferson Vladimir Martinez Diaz, 20, and Jessica Victor Herrera, 19, both of Wenatchee

Jesus Alberto Estrada Hernandez, 23, Quincy, and Paola Villanueva Gonzales, 25, Wenatchee

Douglas County

Servando Santana Gonzalez, 27, Marysville, and Yesenia Cancino Valdovinos, 27, Bridgeport

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Join the online forum

Tags

Get the news delivered to your email inbox