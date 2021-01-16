Chelan County
Julio Isai Ramirez, 27, and Cristal Itzel Villanueva, 27, both of Wenatchee
Michael Alan Cooper, 59, and Sue D. Shuer, 65, both of Redmond
Marcos Mendoza Sanchez, 26, Wenatchee, and Gisselle Rivera Garcia, 23, East Wenatchee
Lorenzo Antonio Cornelio, 34, and Mayra Belen Arroyo, 27, both of Wenatchee
Artur Kalinowski, 47, Burien, and Maria Yolanda Gaona, 52, Wenatchee
Brett Edward Schafer, 46, and Elisa Michelle Webb, 45, both of Wenatchee
Anton Zavoyskikh, 31, and Jessica ChloeAnn Rombach, 30, both of Wenatchee
Douglas County
Chad William Cochran, 42, and Sonia Judith Villasenor Casillas, 39, both of Rock Island
— Cala Flamond, World staff