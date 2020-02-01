Chelan County
Oscar Noe Arceo Gutierrez, 30, and Beatriz Adriana Hernandez, 24, both of Wenatchee
Gabriel Martinez, 23, Chelan, and Guadalupe Carolina Calderon Huenteyo, 22, Manson
Valerio Lopez Antonio, 25, and Yocelyn Santoyo, 27, both of Quincy
Sterling Josef Tegarden, 27, Wenatchee, and Selina Rose Voss, 20, Cashmere
Jeremiah Shah Cochran, 23, Billings, Montana, and Kiara Jade Husted, 23, Malaga
Miguel Cuevas Campos, 50, and Elia Gaytan Gaytan, 41, both of Wenatchee
Juan Eric Reyes Martinez, 25, and Caley Ann Barnes, 23, both of Brewster
Cristian Alan Garcia Vargas, 23, and Andrea Garnica, 23, both of Wenatchee
Austin Wayne Flemens, 25, and Kylie Anne Buterbaugh, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Jose Guadalupe Anguiano Camacho, 22, and Andrea Zepeda Rubio, 24, both of East Wenatchee
Douglas Alan McElroy, 56, and Tammie Joy Johnson, 51, both of Leavenworth
— Cala Flamond, World staff