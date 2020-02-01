Chelan County

Oscar Noe Arceo Gutierrez, 30, and Beatriz Adriana Hernandez, 24, both of Wenatchee

Gabriel Martinez, 23, Chelan, and Guadalupe Carolina Calderon Huenteyo, 22, Manson

Valerio Lopez Antonio, 25, and Yocelyn Santoyo, 27, both of Quincy

Sterling Josef Tegarden, 27, Wenatchee, and Selina Rose Voss, 20, Cashmere

Jeremiah Shah Cochran, 23, Billings, Montana, and Kiara Jade Husted, 23, Malaga

Miguel Cuevas Campos, 50, and Elia Gaytan Gaytan, 41, both of Wenatchee

Juan Eric Reyes Martinez, 25, and Caley Ann Barnes, 23, both of Brewster

Cristian Alan Garcia Vargas, 23, and Andrea Garnica, 23, both of Wenatchee

Austin Wayne Flemens, 25, and Kylie Anne Buterbaugh, 24, both of East Wenatchee

Jose Guadalupe Anguiano Camacho, 22, and Andrea Zepeda Rubio, 24, both of East Wenatchee

Douglas Alan McElroy, 56, and Tammie Joy Johnson, 51, both of Leavenworth

— Cala Flamond, World staff