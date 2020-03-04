Although most questions brought to our Master Gardener Plant Diagnosis Clinic concern landscape plants, we also get inquiries about indoor houseplants. What are those bugs flying around my plant? What is chewing on the leaves? Why are the leaves yellowing and wilting?
Oftentimes, the answer lies in the insect world. This article will discuss a few of the most-common insects that feed on houseplants: aphids, fungus gnats, mealybugs and spider mites.
Aphids are tiny, sap-sucking insects often found clustered around new growth, particularly near the tips of new shoots. You might also find them on leaf undersides and stems. Signs of aphid infestation include wilting and yellowing of leaves, deformed and stunted new growth, and the presence of a sticky substance called honeydew on lower leaves or areas below an infested plant. You might notice an unsightly sooty-colored mold growing on the honeydew.
To reduce the possibility of an aphid infestation, place plants that you moved in from outdoors and newly purchased plants in quarantine for about a month. During that time, inspect them for any evidence of aphids and treat as necessary. Discard any severely damaged plants. If you have only some damage, remove the infested parts. Finally, don’t over-fertilize as aphids love lush new growth.
Once you realize you have aphids, you can remove them by crushing them with your fingers, wiping them off the plant, or washing your plant in the shower or sink with lukewarm water. Because aphids that fall off a plant may climb back up later, you should continue to keep an eye out for them and remove periodically.
Fungus gnats are a common problem for indoor plants. Unlike aphids, these tiny dark flies infest the soil and roots. The quarter-inch long, mature larvae with a black head and a transparent white body feed on the roots, causing yellowing and wilting of the leaves. Adults tend to only be a nuisance as they fly around the plants. To reduce your chance of getting fungus gnats, quarantine them as explained above for aphids. Re-plant infested plants in fresh potting soil with good drainage. Good drainage is especially important as the gnats prefer moist areas. Because fungus gnats thrive in soil with high organic matter, don’t allow decaying plant matter to accumulate. Use sticky traps to help control adult populations.
Mealybugs are recognizable as small, white cottony material on the undersides of leaves, at the branching of stems, or in crevices or protected areas of the plant. They feed by sucking juice from leaves and stems. Mealybugs cause leaf drop and stunted growth and can kill a plant. Like aphids, they may produce honeydew with sooty mold. Prevention and treatment used for aphids is also effective for mealybugs.
Warm and dry conditions in houses are a perfect environment for spider mites. These tiny, eight-legged mites about the size of a period resemble a spider. You can find them feeding on the underside of leaves. Symptoms of their presence are stippling on leaves and strands of silk webbing on the underside of leaves and between leaves and stems. A large infestation can lead to yellowing and wilting of leaves and leaf drop. In addition to quarantining plants, increase humidity by setting plants on top of pebble- and water-filled trays and mist them. However, do not overwater plants. Discard severely infested plants. With smaller infestations, rinse plants thoroughly with lukewarm water at least weekly.
If you choose to use a pesticide to manage any of the above insects, call the Master Gardeners Plant Diagnosis Clinic at 667-6543 for recommendations.
