What a pleasure to be back visiting and learning at our five free Third Saturdays in the Garden events this season! Whether you’re a regular visitor to our Community Education Garden (CEG) or if you haven’t yet checked it out, take a look at our educational series for 2022 and mark these dates on your calendar.
WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners present this monthly series May through September, providing helpful tips and information for local gardeners. Each Third Saturday event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the CEG at the northwest corner of Western and Springwater avenues in Wenatchee.
Spring into Gardening is the first session on Saturday, May 21. Learn the pros and cons of growing vegetables and herbs in containers by Jan Clark. Eyeing the high price of groceries, Master Gardeners anticipate more interest as many of us want to grow our own herbs and vegetables. Mike Hammer will also share his expertise on how to make irrigation easy. He was instrumental in developing the irrigation system at the education garden.
In addition, bring your garden questions to the diagnostics table at our Third Saturday events, and check out the handy garden tools and supplies available at our foundation sales table. These sales help support our program.
Thanks to our sponsor, S & W Irrigation, a much-appreciated local supporter of Master Gardener efforts.
Family Fun: The Buzz about Pollinators is our June 16 event in celebration of pollinators. Learn about pollinators at six activity stations scattered in the garden, where kids can do fun activities such as paint flowers, enjoy a flower "restaurant" and watch a flower and bee puppet show.
The July 16 event features tips and education on three important gardening activities. Learn about what vegetables you need to plant soon for fall and winter harvest. Yes, although it seems funny to be starting carrots in early August, you’ll learn why. Next, you’ll get tips on how to prepare your prize-winning entries for our Chelan County and NCW fairs, so you can be among the winners who receive prize money. The third talk will be "What’s eating my plant?" The discussion led by Master Gardener diagnosticians will cover what’s going on with mid-summer bug/insect problems.
The 12th Annual Tomato Gala is Saturday, Aug. 20. Once again, we all join in the fun of trying new and old tomato types, including heirlooms, hybrids, cherry and paste types. This is our most popular event with free tasting for all as well as lots of tomato-growing information.
Say Goodbye to Summer on Saturday, Sept. 17 concludes our Third Saturday series for the year. It will appropriately feature garden cleanup, including tips on how to avoid weed and insect problems for next year, tips on composting, and how to overwinter canna and geraniums.
I will be writing more details the week prior to each of these monthly events. For more information, phone WSU Extension at (509) 667-6540 weekdays, and before noon on Fridays.
A WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan County column appears weekly in The Wenatchee World. Mary Fran McClure is one of four columnists featured. To learn more, visit wwrld.us/cdmg or call (509) 667-6540.