An early season joy for any gardener is a freshly harvested green salad, but this joy can be short-lived because salad greens are cool-weather crops.
Lettuce can germinate in soil as cool as 40 degrees F. It germinates best at about 75 degrees, and above 85 degrees it will not germinate at all. Once the plants have emerged, the optimum air temperature for healthy growth and good flavor is 60 degrees.
As spring turns to summer, your tender lettuce, spicy arugula and other greens start becoming tough and bitter. Eventually they bolt in response to warm temperatures. But there are techniques to extend your salad harvest into the summer season. First, be ready to plant a short row of lettuce every week or two to keep the greens coming.
If you want to grow head lettuce, such as Bibb or Butterhead, it must be planted early. Head lettuce will take 40 to 52 days to reach full size. For ease of harvest, most home gardeners plant leaf lettuce, which develops faster and can be cut as soon as the leaves are an acceptable size.
Plant breeders have put considerable work into developing lettuce varieties that retain good flavor and texture during warmer temperatures and are slow to bolt. Choose these varieties for later plantings. Once you have planted, do not let the soil dry out. Regular irrigation will help keep greens from wilting or bolting.
As temperatures start rising into the 80s, find a shady spot to plant new lettuce. You can also use shade cloth to keep lettuce from overheating. This woven material reduces incoming sunlight by 30 percent to 50 percent, depending on the fabric. Shade cloth must be supported by a frame or by hoops. It is easy to make hoops by cutting lengths of three-quarter-inch plastic irrigation pipe and slipping them over rebar stakes you have pounded into the ground.
By midsummer, Eastern Washington soils are often too hot and dry for lettuce seeds to germinate, but you don’t need to give up on your garden salad. You can start lettuce indoors in flats where you can control the temperature, and transplant the seedlings into your garden. In this way you can continue harvesting lettuce into the fall.
Keep leaf lettuce growing with cut-and-come-again harvest. Use sharp scissors to cut the leaves you want, leaving about one half inch of the plant behind. You can get two or three harvests this way before the leaves start to become tough. Do your cutting in the morning, since leaves wilt quickly in the heat of the day. Clean the lettuce, remove any damaged leaves, and store it in the refrigerator in a plastic bag. Properly prepared and stored, lettuce will keep for at least one week.
So don’t just plant lettuce once. Seek out varieties that can tolerate our summer temperatures. With determination, you can have tasty salads to the very end of the gardening season.
