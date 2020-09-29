Alyson Morgan, medical student at Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados, has made it her mission to help underrepresented populations pursue careers in medicine and health care.
The Wenatchee native was exposed to Native American tribes throughout much of her life. That experience led her to the Native American Pathways Program. In her role with this program, she assists undergraduate students interested in medicine with navigating the basic sciences, preparing for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), and discussing the cultural differences that may affect medical care among the Native American community. “I have my boots on the ground, ready to help those coming in behind me who may not have the same experiences or opportunities, and to help glean success,” she said.
In addition to the helping guide students through their medical school journey, Morgan also spent time working with a refugee health program in Mexico, offering health care and triage clinics to a population that does not regularly receive quality medical care.
At age 13, Morgan spent six weeks in South Africa, noting that it was a huge eye opener for her. “Seeing how different things are in that part of the world solidified my interest in helping out underserved communities,” she said. Morgan will continue to seek out opportunities to provide care to underserved populations as she applies for surgery residencies in the next year.
“The main reason I am becoming a doctor is because of what I know I can do to give back,” she continued, “I’ve had enough immersion in these communities and felt those disparities in health care, and I want to bridge that gap. It’s not fair that just because I was born in a certain part of the world, I have access to a higher level of care. I want to do what I can to bring everyone up to speed,” said Morgan.
