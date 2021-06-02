Apple Blossom Queen Brooke Lopez is scheduled to be at these locations as part of her festival duties:
Thursday: noon, entertainment kick-off at Memorial Park
June 6: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., welcome at Pepsi Cola Youth Day and Art 4 Kidz judging, Memorial Park
June 7: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Festival Appreciation Night at the Funtastic Shows Carnival, Lincoln Park
Jun 11: 10 to 11 a.m., judge booths at Arts & Crafts Fair, Memorial Park
June 12: 9 to 10 a.m., participate in Rose Planting Ceremony at Triangle Park; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade
— Cala Flamond, World staff