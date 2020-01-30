200109-newslocal-topten 02.jpg
Buy Now

Washington State Apple Blossom top 10 royalty candidates announced Wednesday night are, from left to right, front row; Wenatchee School District (W), Eastmont School District (E):

Aisha Mondragon (E), daughter of Mayra Mondragon; Carmen Valencia (W), daughter of Manuel and Maria Valencia; Abby Wilt (W), daughter of Bob and Jackie Wilt; Kaia St. John (W), daughter of Rebecca Tucker and Jake St. John; Chelsea Wickel (W), daughter of Steve and Lisa Wickel. In the back row: Kelly Norland (W), daughter of Erik and Kate Norland; Haley Gilman (E), daughter of Ken and Denise Gilman; Jessie Weber (E), daughter of Steven and Jackie Weber; Tess Sparks (E), daughter of Courtney and David Woods and David Sparks; Megan Lindell (E), daughter of Michelle and Andrew Campbell and Mike and Kristin Lindell.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

The 2020 Apple Blossom pageant will be held Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. Meet the top 10 finalists below.

This weekend they'll also be continuing a 40-year tradition of handing out apples to the community. Read more on that here.

Haley Gilman.jpg

Haley Gilman

HALEY GILMAN

Parents: Ken and Denise Gilman

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: To become an agricultural educator

Personal theme song: "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #EnjoyTheRide

Last book I read: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

Favorite apple: Granny Smith

Favorite comfort food: Spaghetti

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Jumanji: The Next Level”

Cats or Dogs? Cats

Person I admire most: My FFA adviser, Miss Crane

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The strong sense of community and the way that we support each other.

How do I make a difference? I feel that I can make a difference simply by being kind. It seems small, but a smile here and a few kind words there can really make someone's day. I'm a people person and I love being able to make others smile and laugh to brighten up their day.

Megan Lindell.jpg

Megan Lindell

MEGAN LINDELL

Parents: Michelle and Andrew Campbell and Mike and Kristin Lindell

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Food scientist specializing in GMOs

Personal theme song: “Just Breathe” by Pearl Jam

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #motivated

Last book I read: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury

Favorite apple: Golden Delicious right off the tree

Favorite comfort food: Taco pie

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Zombieland 2”

Cats or Dogs? Cats

Person I admire most: My bowling coach, Christy Binge

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The sense of community and how everyone comes together, whether it’s for Apple Blossom or to help someone.

How do I make a difference? I make a difference by trying to treat everyone around me with the same kindness as I would treat myself. To take care of yourself, you have to take care of others too and take a walk in their shoes to gain different perspective.

Aisha Mondragon.jpg

Aisha Mondragon

AISHA MONDRAGON

Parents: Mayra Mondragon

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Law enforcement/police officer

Personal theme song: “Easy” by Mac Ayres

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #confident

Last book I read: “Night” by Elie Wiesel

Favorite apple: Fuji

Favorite comfort food: Lasagna

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Frozen 2 “

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Person I admire most: My mother

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Being part of a community where everyone knows each other and being able to experience all four seasons

How do I make a difference? With my positive attitude and confidence, I can get along with anyone and get to know more and more people from the community.

Kelly Norland.jpg

Kelly Norland

KELLY NORLAND

Parents: Kate and Erik Norland

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: Dental hygienist/musician

Personal theme song: “ILYSB” by LANY

Morning person or night owl? Night owl wishing to be a morning person

Me in a twitter hashtag: #hihellohowareyouwantahighfive?

Last book I read: “The five people you meet in heaven,” by Mitchel Albom

Favorite apple: Honeycrisp

Favorite comfort food: Nachos

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “The Art of Racing in the Rain”

Cats or Dogs? Dogs!

Person I admire most: My mother

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Singing with my guitarist (our band called Rookland Bridge) at local wineries, Pybus Market and events ... and meeting so many new people at these venues

How do I make a difference? I make a difference forming relationships at my high school and loving people in the way they feel most loved.

Tess Sparks.jpg

Tess Sparks

TESS SPARKS

Parents: Courtney McCoy-Woods and David Woods and David Sparks

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Lawyer or psychologist

Personal theme song: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Morning person or night owl? Night Owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #doigetsushiorpastaorpizzaor...allthree???

Last book I read: “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller

Favorite apple: Honeycrisp

Favorite comfort food: Chips and salsa

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Person I admire most: My soccer coach, Vidal Hurtado

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The way the sun sets behind the mountains and the comfort that a small town brings me.

How do I make a difference? At school, I see people, no matter who they are, and smile at them in order to make sure everyone knows that they matter.

Kaia St. John.jpg

Kaia St. John

KAIA ST. JOHN

Parents: Rebecca Tucker and Jed Gossman, and Jake St. John and KC St. John

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: To become a motivational speaker for Character Strong, a company that aims to inspire students and their educators.

Personal theme song: “Coming Home” by Diddy featuring Skylar Grey

Morning person or night owl? Morning person for sure.

Me in a twitter hashtag: #yaysofun!

Last book I read: “The five people you meet in heaven” by Mitch Albom

Favorite apple: Honeycrisp, but nothing beats a good Golden Delicious.

Favorite comfort food: Popcorn

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: Uncut Gems

Cats or dogs? Cats! I love my little fur babies!

Person I admire most: My mom, for her integrity and heart

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Spending time at our community centers like Pybus Market and the Town Toyota Center. So many fun memories are made there.

How do I make a difference? I try to make a difference by being mindful and present in my one-on-one interactions. Everyone deserves full attention when they speak.

Carmen Valencia.jpg

Carmen Valencia

CARMEN VALENCIA

Parents: Manuel and Maria Valencia

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: Pediatric Nurse

Personal theme song: “Home” by Phillip Phillips

Morning person or night owl? Morning person!(:

Me in a twitter hashtag: #kindhearted

Last book I read: “Love you forever,” by Robert Munsch, which I was reading to my little brother.

Favorite apple: Gala!

Favorite comfort food: Grapes and popcorn!

Most recent movie I saw at theater: “Frozen 2”

Cats or dogs? Dogs

Person I admire most: My mom

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Waking up to a beautiful sunrise and having many places to go to in our valley when you’re out with friends and family.

How do I make a difference? I make a difference by being involved with our community in ways that touch our hearts. From helping out with a food bank to babysitting children while their parents are at work, little acts of service can brighten up someone’s day.

Jessie Weber.jpg

Jessie Weber

JESSIE WEBER

Parents: Steven and Jackie Weber

School: Eastmont High School

Career goal: Non-profit administration

Personal theme song: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Morning person or night owl? Night owl

Me in a twitter hashtag: #stressedbutblessed

Last book I read: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury

Favorite apple: Honeycrisp

Favorite comfort food: Potato Soup

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Little women”

Cats or Dogs? Dogs for sure!

Person I admire most: My mom

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley : Fresh fruit

How do I make a difference? Volunteering my time to different nonprofits

Chelsea Wickel.jpg

Chelsea Wickel

CHELSEA WICKEL

Parents: Steve and Lisa Wickel

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: Study biomedical engineering at a university

Personal theme song: “ME!” by Taylor Swift

Morning person or night owl? Morning person

Me in a twitter hashtag: #outdoorsy

Last book I read: Beowulf

Favorite apple: SugarBee

Favorite comfort food: Tea

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cats or Dogs? Cats

Person I admire most: My grandma

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley : Every direction you drive there’s a unique destination about 30 minutes each way

How do I make a difference? I make a difference through hard work, kindness and trying to be a helpful hand to those in need.

Abby Wilt.jpg

Abby Wilt

ABBY WILT

Parents: Bob and Jackie Wilt

School: Wenatchee High School

Career goal: High school English teacher

Personal theme song: “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Morning person or night owl? A morning person!

Me in a twitter hashtag: #happy

Last book I read: “Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown

Favorite apple: Fuji

Favorite comfort food: Avocado toast

Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Downton Abbey”

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Person I admire most: I admire my mom because she is supportive, encouraging, and resilient.

Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The people! Wenatchee is home to the most energetic, enthusiastic, kind and selfless people

How do I make a difference? I love being someone who encourages those around me by being a good listener, sometimes just telling a joke, and making people smile.

Photos by Parsons Photography