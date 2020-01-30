The 2020 Apple Blossom pageant will be held Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. Meet the top 10 finalists below.
This weekend they'll also be continuing a 40-year tradition of handing out apples to the community. Read more on that here.
HALEY GILMAN
Parents: Ken and Denise Gilman
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: To become an agricultural educator
Personal theme song: "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #EnjoyTheRide
Last book I read: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak
Favorite apple: Granny Smith
Favorite comfort food: Spaghetti
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Jumanji: The Next Level”
Cats or Dogs? Cats
Person I admire most: My FFA adviser, Miss Crane
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The strong sense of community and the way that we support each other.
How do I make a difference? I feel that I can make a difference simply by being kind. It seems small, but a smile here and a few kind words there can really make someone's day. I'm a people person and I love being able to make others smile and laugh to brighten up their day.
MEGAN LINDELL
Parents: Michelle and Andrew Campbell and Mike and Kristin Lindell
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Food scientist specializing in GMOs
Personal theme song: “Just Breathe” by Pearl Jam
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #motivated
Last book I read: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
Favorite apple: Golden Delicious right off the tree
Favorite comfort food: Taco pie
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Zombieland 2”
Cats or Dogs? Cats
Person I admire most: My bowling coach, Christy Binge
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The sense of community and how everyone comes together, whether it’s for Apple Blossom or to help someone.
How do I make a difference? I make a difference by trying to treat everyone around me with the same kindness as I would treat myself. To take care of yourself, you have to take care of others too and take a walk in their shoes to gain different perspective.
AISHA MONDRAGON
Parents: Mayra Mondragon
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Law enforcement/police officer
Personal theme song: “Easy” by Mac Ayres
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #confident
Last book I read: “Night” by Elie Wiesel
Favorite apple: Fuji
Favorite comfort food: Lasagna
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Frozen 2 “
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Person I admire most: My mother
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Being part of a community where everyone knows each other and being able to experience all four seasons
How do I make a difference? With my positive attitude and confidence, I can get along with anyone and get to know more and more people from the community.
KELLY NORLAND
Parents: Kate and Erik Norland
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Dental hygienist/musician
Personal theme song: “ILYSB” by LANY
Morning person or night owl? Night owl wishing to be a morning person
Me in a twitter hashtag: #hihellohowareyouwantahighfive?
Last book I read: “The five people you meet in heaven,” by Mitchel Albom
Favorite apple: Honeycrisp
Favorite comfort food: Nachos
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Cats or Dogs? Dogs!
Person I admire most: My mother
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Singing with my guitarist (our band called Rookland Bridge) at local wineries, Pybus Market and events ... and meeting so many new people at these venues
How do I make a difference? I make a difference forming relationships at my high school and loving people in the way they feel most loved.
TESS SPARKS
Parents: Courtney McCoy-Woods and David Woods and David Sparks
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Lawyer or psychologist
Personal theme song: “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen
Morning person or night owl? Night Owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #doigetsushiorpastaorpizzaor...allthree???
Last book I read: “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller
Favorite apple: Honeycrisp
Favorite comfort food: Chips and salsa
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Person I admire most: My soccer coach, Vidal Hurtado
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The way the sun sets behind the mountains and the comfort that a small town brings me.
How do I make a difference? At school, I see people, no matter who they are, and smile at them in order to make sure everyone knows that they matter.
KAIA ST. JOHN
Parents: Rebecca Tucker and Jed Gossman, and Jake St. John and KC St. John
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: To become a motivational speaker for Character Strong, a company that aims to inspire students and their educators.
Personal theme song: “Coming Home” by Diddy featuring Skylar Grey
Morning person or night owl? Morning person for sure.
Me in a twitter hashtag: #yaysofun!
Last book I read: “The five people you meet in heaven” by Mitch Albom
Favorite apple: Honeycrisp, but nothing beats a good Golden Delicious.
Favorite comfort food: Popcorn
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: Uncut Gems
Cats or dogs? Cats! I love my little fur babies!
Person I admire most: My mom, for her integrity and heart
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Spending time at our community centers like Pybus Market and the Town Toyota Center. So many fun memories are made there.
How do I make a difference? I try to make a difference by being mindful and present in my one-on-one interactions. Everyone deserves full attention when they speak.
CARMEN VALENCIA
Parents: Manuel and Maria Valencia
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Pediatric Nurse
Personal theme song: “Home” by Phillip Phillips
Morning person or night owl? Morning person!(:
Me in a twitter hashtag: #kindhearted
Last book I read: “Love you forever,” by Robert Munsch, which I was reading to my little brother.
Favorite apple: Gala!
Favorite comfort food: Grapes and popcorn!
Most recent movie I saw at theater: “Frozen 2”
Cats or dogs? Dogs
Person I admire most: My mom
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: Waking up to a beautiful sunrise and having many places to go to in our valley when you’re out with friends and family.
How do I make a difference? I make a difference by being involved with our community in ways that touch our hearts. From helping out with a food bank to babysitting children while their parents are at work, little acts of service can brighten up someone’s day.
JESSIE WEBER
Parents: Steven and Jackie Weber
School: Eastmont High School
Career goal: Non-profit administration
Personal theme song: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Morning person or night owl? Night owl
Me in a twitter hashtag: #stressedbutblessed
Last book I read: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury
Favorite apple: Honeycrisp
Favorite comfort food: Potato Soup
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Little women”
Cats or Dogs? Dogs for sure!
Person I admire most: My mom
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley : Fresh fruit
How do I make a difference? Volunteering my time to different nonprofits
CHELSEA WICKEL
Parents: Steve and Lisa Wickel
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: Study biomedical engineering at a university
Personal theme song: “ME!” by Taylor Swift
Morning person or night owl? Morning person
Me in a twitter hashtag: #outdoorsy
Last book I read: Beowulf
Favorite apple: SugarBee
Favorite comfort food: Tea
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Cats or Dogs? Cats
Person I admire most: My grandma
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley : Every direction you drive there’s a unique destination about 30 minutes each way
How do I make a difference? I make a difference through hard work, kindness and trying to be a helpful hand to those in need.
ABBY WILT
Parents: Bob and Jackie Wilt
School: Wenatchee High School
Career goal: High school English teacher
Personal theme song: “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
Morning person or night owl? A morning person!
Me in a twitter hashtag: #happy
Last book I read: “Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown
Favorite apple: Fuji
Favorite comfort food: Avocado toast
Most recent movie I saw at the theater: “Downton Abbey”
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Person I admire most: I admire my mom because she is supportive, encouraging, and resilient.
Best thing about living in the Wenatchee Valley: The people! Wenatchee is home to the most energetic, enthusiastic, kind and selfless people
How do I make a difference? I love being someone who encourages those around me by being a good listener, sometimes just telling a joke, and making people smile.
Photos by Parsons Photography