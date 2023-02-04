High Flight

"High Flight" by Pilot Officer John Gillespie Magee Jr.

 Provided photo/Greg Asimakoupoulos

Last weekend, a sad anniversary in our nation’s history was overshadowed by the release of the video that captured the beating of Tyre Nichols. The five former Memphis police officers who were charged in the motorist’s subsequent death took precedence over the seven Challenger astronauts who perished in a space shuttle launch disaster on Jan. 28, 1986.

I remember that tragic event as if it were yesterday. It occurred a month to the day of our second daughter’s birth. As a young pastor, I was on my way to a church leadership retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains of Northern California. Giant redwood trees scraping the sky punctuated the grounds of Mission Springs Conference Center where our retreat was held. Pointing heavenward, these evergreen sentries stood at somber attention as our broken hearts knelt in corporate grief.



