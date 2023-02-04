Last weekend, a sad anniversary in our nation’s history was overshadowed by the release of the video that captured the beating of Tyre Nichols. The five former Memphis police officers who were charged in the motorist’s subsequent death took precedence over the seven Challenger astronauts who perished in a space shuttle launch disaster on Jan. 28, 1986.
I remember that tragic event as if it were yesterday. It occurred a month to the day of our second daughter’s birth. As a young pastor, I was on my way to a church leadership retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains of Northern California. Giant redwood trees scraping the sky punctuated the grounds of Mission Springs Conference Center where our retreat was held. Pointing heavenward, these evergreen sentries stood at somber attention as our broken hearts knelt in corporate grief.
Later that day, former President Ronald Reagan addressed a grieving nation as he eulogized the Challenger astronauts. Standing before television cameras, he borrowed lines from a famous poem that references the mystery of air travel and touching the face of God. It was a memorable quotation that captured the hearts of the American people.
Fast forward 10 years. Our family had moved from a suburb of San Francisco to the outskirts of Chicago, where I was called to a new parish. Annual visits to see my parents and my brother’s family in Wenatchee remained a priority. While vacationing in the Valley, I contacted friends from childhood. Those included Valerie Valaas, my high school French teacher. As one who celebrated my call to pastoral ministry following graduation, Madame Valaas asked if I had time to meet her priest at St. James Episcopal Church in Cashmere. She really liked him and thought I would enjoy visiting with him.
She was right. Pastor Hugh Magee was most gracious and kind. He expressed interest in my pastoral pursuits. He gave me a tour of the quaint sanctuary with stunning stained glass windows.
As we concluded our visit, Pastor Magee gave me an illuminated copy of a poem. He told me it was written by his brother. As I looked at the final lines of the verse, I recognized the words Reagan quoted the day the Challenger exploded. Amazingly, Pilot Officer John Gillespie Magee Jr., the poem’s author, was Hugh’s older brother.
Along with the beautifully designed rendering of “High Flight,” Pastor Magee gave me a copy of an article that chronicled the history of his brother and the poem. John Magee, like his brother Hugh, was a son of an American Episcopalian priest and his British wife who served as missionaries in China.
In 1941, as a 19-year-old, John would be awarded a scholarship to Yale University. Instead, he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force, where he became a pilot and was training to protect his mother’s homeland from Hitler’s advance. His love of flying is reflected in the words of his famous poem. Four months after penning “High Flight,” John was killed over England when his Spitfire aircraft accidentally collided with another plane.
Like the Challenger disaster, John Magee’s untimely death will forever be associated with his words that continue to live on. If you have never read the entire poem, I recommend it to you. As I understand, it is included in most every memorial service for one who has served in the United States Air Force. Understandably, my copy of “High Flight” is a treasured poem. So is my memory of that unforgettable visit with the poet’s brother who is now deceased.
Greg Asimakoupoulos is a Wenatchee native living on Mercer Island, where he is the Faith/Values columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
