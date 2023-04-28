Have you ever wondered where the old expression, “Mind your p’s and q’s,” came from? There are various suggestions as to the origin of the phrase.

Some refer to the similarity of moveable type used in old-time printing presses where the letter ‘p’ and the letter ‘q’ could easily be mistaken. Another explanation has to do with teaching children how to write lowercase p’s and q’s, beginning with a circle shape and adding a descending line either from the left for ‘p’ or the right for ‘q.’ No matter the correct explanation, the expression means, “Watch what you’re doing,” or, “Be on your best behavior.”



