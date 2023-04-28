Have you ever wondered where the old expression, “Mind your p’s and q’s,” came from? There are various suggestions as to the origin of the phrase.
Some refer to the similarity of moveable type used in old-time printing presses where the letter ‘p’ and the letter ‘q’ could easily be mistaken. Another explanation has to do with teaching children how to write lowercase p’s and q’s, beginning with a circle shape and adding a descending line either from the left for ‘p’ or the right for ‘q.’ No matter the correct explanation, the expression means, “Watch what you’re doing,” or, “Be on your best behavior.”
I learned to mind my p’s and q’s by working at KPQ during my senior year at Wenatchee High School. As you may recall, back in the ‘60s, our hometown radio station was one of the first fully automated stations in the country. Large 18-inch reels of pre-recorded music from IGM (International Good Music) were operated by early computers. My job consisted of giving live station IDs at the top of the hour and announcing the time and temperature before putting ABC network news on-air.
But a large part of each shift included processing IBM cards through the punch machine to code the rectangle-shaped cards. Depending on how they were coded, the cards (when loaded in the computer) would activate the large tapes to play a music selection or trigger a carousel-like apparatus filled with 8-track style cassettes so a commercial would be played.
Perhaps you remember the names of Don McMaster and Del Olney, who were the automated announcers introducing the easy-listening music that was pre-recorded at IGM’s studios in Bellingham. And then there was another favorite deejay. Remember Doug Pledger?
So what does all that radio nostalgia have to do with learning to mind my p’s and q’s? Well, u c it’s like this. Since my weekend shift was typically 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., I ordinarily brought a midnight snack to feed my overnight hunger. But one night around 3 a.m., I decided to live dangerously. Even though I knew that I was under no circumstances to leave the premises, I figured “What the heck! The computer cards are fully stacked. The music will play without interruption for a couple hours. Why can’t I drive down Wenatchee Avenue to the Denny’s and have a Grand Slam breakfast? I’d be back in 45 minutes, easy.”
To play it safe, I took a portable radio with me as I drank coffee and scarfed down my eggs, bacon and pancakes at the counter. But before I could finish, I noticed the music on AM 560 gave way to absolute silence. KPQ was off-air. Something had gone wrong with the automation. And I was not in the studio.
I hurriedly paid my bill and raced back to the station only to field a call from my irate boss, the station manager, Jim Wallace. (Why he was listening at 3 a.m. I never did discover.) I had not minded my p’s and q’s and I had been caught. O g, was I in trouble. If you figured that was the last time I attempted such a high-risk escapade, u r absolutely correct.
In retrospect, I should have known. There is a verse in the Old Testament (Numbers 32:23) that I memorized as a child without much effort. It was because of the number of times I heard my parents remind me of it. “Be sure your sins will find you out.” In other words, the wrong choices we make eventually come to light. Jesus made a similar observation. “For there is nothing covered that will not be revealed, nor hidden that will not be known.” (Luke 12:2)
And there is one other verse in the Bible that I’ve contemplated much. While my three daughters were learning their ABCs, it reminded me of my responsibility to help my girls mind their p’s and q’s. Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way they should go and when they are old they will not depart from it.” And believe it or not, part of that training involves acknowledging our missteps along the way.
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone