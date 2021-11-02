Mobile Meals of Wenatchee celebrating 50th anniversary

In 1971, Vista volunteer Sister Mattison was in Wenatchee for one year to conduct a survey on the needs of the elderly. She dis- covered that some seniors were not able to prepare nourishing meals for themselves after being discharged from the hospital.
She was aware of the Meals on Wheels programs that assisted elderly in other areas and thought a similar program might work in Wenatchee. She reached out to the Chelan County Medical Auxiliary. Leaders of the auxiliary met with Sister Mattison and Mobile Meals took shape. They found a location where meals could be prepared and recruited 60 volunteers to deliver meals.
On Oct. 29, 1971, $500 was obtained to start the program. A chef at St. Anthony Hospital prepared the meals at no cost but the hospital charged $.60 per meal. Recipients were asked to give $1 per meal.
On Nov. 8, 1971, Mobile Meals began operations. Our first coordinator worked three hours per day at a salary of $2.25 per hour. She was responsible for getting drivers and getting the food ready for delivery. Donations were vital to the success of the program and Sister Mattison gave $230 of her own income. Meals delivered in November totaled 165.
In 1972, the Alcoa Foundation and other groups donated enough to keep the program alive. In 1978, Deaconess Hospital closed and Central Washington Hospital took over the Rosewood Hospital operation. The meals have been prepared there ever since.
In 2016, Mobile Meals received a large gift from the Follies Guild. This money went into an endowment fund.
Since then, Mobile Meals has grown to where it serves between 70 and 100 meals over seven routes per day in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. The hospital’s food services department has been a vital part of keeping Mobile Meals viable as it prepares the meals. The current asking price is $5.50. Mobile Meals does require at least $2 minimum payment for a meal. Meals has one paid coordinator who has many roles, but most importantly she packages the meals for delivery. We have about 130 volunteer drivers who deliver the meals five days a week.
We usually have fundraisers each year to supplement our operating budget, but due to the COVID pandemic we have been unable to hold them. We have been fortunate that donations and grant money have helped sustain us.
As we enter our second 50 years, Meals is always in need of drivers and donations to keep the program going. A big thank you to everyone who has ever donated time and money and to those who have ever volunteered to ensure hot meals are delivered to those who need them.
Trish Blevins is coordinator for Mobile Meals of Wenatchee.