WENATCHEE — Paul Schmidt is candid: he’s no environmentalist. Still, he and Nancy Schmidt have found that doing the “green” thing has been the smart choice for their property business and tenants.
Over the years, the Schmidts have invested in energy-efficient improvements to their rental homes and office units in Wenatchee, even where they don’t pay the electricity bills.
“I’m trying to do what’s best for our community and tenants,” Paul says. “It’s warmer for them in winter and saves them money. I’m not sure that these improvements necessarily translate to higher rents, but we’ve found higher-quality tenants who stay longer.”
The couple made improvements that make a noticeable difference to tenants while still being cost-effective, thanks in part to rebates from Chelan County PUD.
The Schmidts installed heat pump water heaters in their house and rentals. The modern technology uses about 60% less energy to heat water than a standard electric water heater.
Many models also offer Wi-Fi connectivity. This makes saving money easy, especially when you’re out of town and can switch off your water heater from your phone.
Energy savings and cash back from the PUD aren’t the only reason the Schmidts switched.
“It’s basically free air conditioning in summer,” Paul notes. Heat pump water heaters pull heat from the air to efficiently heat water. The cooler exhaust air can be used in the home for cooling.
The Schmidts found that upgraded windows increased the curb appeal — and values — of their properties. The first difference they noticed was the noise reduction. The morning heat gain was also gone, and they could remove exterior awnings from their home. Plus, the homes and offices were less drafty.
The couple also added blown-in attic insulation, which made their rental more comfortable year-round and reduced the heating and cooling bills for the tenants. Chelan PUD funded the improvements and recently doubled the cash back on windows and insulation.
“I’m not a huge greenie or environmentalist,” Paul admits, “but I think it’s important to be good stewards of our natural resources.”
As stewards of our shared hydroelectric power, each of us chooses how we consume electricity. Every kWh saved is more energy that we can sell to other regions, bringing in money to fund our low, subsidized electric rates, public parks, fiber internet expansion and other public power benefits.
Lacy Stockton is an energy efficiency marketing strategist for Chelan County PUD.