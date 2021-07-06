The Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Foundation has awarded $2,000 New Frontiers scholarships to Wenatchee High School graduating seniors Shaena Morgan and Kesia Guerra.
“Shaena and Kesia are very deserving of this award,” said scholarship committee chair David Bentsen. “Both of them demonstrated the dedication and work ethic needed to achieve their higher education goals. We are proud to support them as they begin the adventure of their new frontier.”
Morgan and Guerra submitted a written application and participated in a live interview with members of the Foundation. They were among six candidates to apply for the funding, which comes with a chance to renew for a second year.
“We had several very qualified candidates,” Bentsen said. “But Shaena and Kesia really stood out. Both of them have impressive academic credentials and have shown a desire to make their community better through volunteer service.”
Both scholarship winners will be the first in their family to attend college. Morgan plans to major in business and political science at Eastern Washington University while Guerra will pursue a degree in international business at Washington State University.
Morgan is the daughter of Shawn and Trina Morgan. Guerra is the daughter of Adelina Murillo and Jorge Vargas.
To date, the Foundation has distributed more than $14,000 in funds to Wenatchee High Graduates pursuing secondary education.
Selina Danko is a member of Wenatchee Confluence Rotary.