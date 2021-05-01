“This will be your first house then?” asked Mr. Harvey.
“Yeah,” I responded a little sheepishly.
Mr. Harvey then muttered something in Yiddish.
“What was that?”
“The house is a thief.”
I came to learn that truth when my family rented Mr. Harvey’s rustic, brown little bungalow with a purple door. It stood two blocks off of Chebacco Lake in rural Massachusetts. Mr. Harvey lived in Florida, so he counted on me to keep the property maintained.
That fall, the basement flooded because I failed to plug in the sump after an autumn storm. “High water table,” explained Mr. Harvey. Then in the winter, I paid heating bills that were near the price of the rent. “Oil heat,” said Mr. Harvey, “Lower the temp on the water tank, keep the windows shut tight, and turn down the thermostat when you are away.”
He went on to explain that Nor’easter snowfalls are measured in feet. “Shovel right away, or else you will be picking at concrete ice until spring,” he suggested. He was right.
It was an expensive ride up the learning curve. Maybe that explains my mood when it was finally time for a spring clean. I grew tired of the overgrown shrubs, unkempt trees and general disarray of the property. Mr. Harvey called me from Florida with more advice. “You need to live here in each season before you decide what needs to be done, I usually just let it grow wild so there is less to do.”
I disagreed. I was going for a manicured look. So, I grabbed the garden shears and went to work. I got caught up into this sort of compulsive need to trim. Working quickly, I cut back everything, just cutting and cutting on every section of the property. I came across plants that Mr. Harvey had told me about. “I always ask friends to bring me plants,” he said. “I let them grow wild and I think of them when I am out here.” Well, I just cut them. Take that.
My wife Kareen cautioned me to slow down and take a step back once in a while in order to see the big picture. What did she know anyway? I moved with purpose over the yard, “in a mode,” I said. Besides, I had the next-door neighbors complimenting me because it was “about time somebody did something with that place.” That made me feel good, until I made a grave mistake.
The magnolia tree was in bloom. It covered the span of the entire front of the property with magnificent boughs. Sure the petals dropped all over the car, and when they were wet, they were slick as the ice in January. “But so what?” asked Kareen. “That tree is the best part of this entire property.” I seemed to have forgotten those words when I was “in the mode.”
I went at the magnolia tree. I didn’t just use the nippers for a little shaping. I went for a permanent re-sculpting. It was clear that I was no artist. I cut this branch, then that one to balance it out. Then I went for the one a bit higher, then the bigger one. On it went, uncarefully, unreflectively and permanently. I maimed the most beautiful tree I ever had the opportunity to steward.
Kareen came out to check on me. Then she saw the tree and lowered her voice, “Oh.” “What?” I asked. “It will grow back, right?” “No,” she said. “I don’t think so.” I went out into the street to survey the final product. It only took a few seconds before I felt that inconsolable sink in the bottom of my gut. I noticed the wilted petals limply attached to the severed limbs. Already the color was running out.
Only the owner of the tree could offer any salve. He was gracious. “These things we have to learn,” he said. “It’s easy to get carried away.” I ended up apologizing to Mr. Harvey.
I thought then what I think now — when we get caught up in the fervor of sweeping change, it’s quite possible to irreversibly harm a beautiful thing that took a long time to grow.
Nathan R. Moser is pastor of Community Church of Ephrata.