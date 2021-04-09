WENATCHEE — The North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) Governing Board approved $456,736 to address youth mental health, resiliency and suicide prevention across Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties at its April 5 meeting, according to an April 7 news release.
The funding provides curriculum and four years of programming for the 48 middle and high schools in the North Central region, as well as a coordinator to help schools adopt the program and train staff.
The goal of the program is to reach youth earlier in the process before a risk of attempted suicide. The adoption of this program could not be more timely, according to Dr. Julie Rickard, founder of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of North Central Washington.
“This program is really a game-changer for our region," Rickard said. “Having this program implemented in most schools in all four counties will allow students that move frequently to have the same experience, to be more readily accepted, and to be recognized earlier if they are struggling. That is the world I want to live in!”
According to Rickard, Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee has seen a 36% increase in emergency room visits for self-harm, suicide attempts and suicide ideation (thinking about or wanting to take your own life) in those under 18 over the past year.
