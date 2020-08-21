NCW Libraries is now offering STEM and craft take-home kits as part of its curbside pickup services at libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
The STEM and craft activity kits can be picked up from a table in front of each of the libraries from 1 to 4 p.m. while supplies last. Each kit contains the materials needed to do projects. Teen and adult activity kits will also be available in later August.
In addition, the popular nature backpacks will be available for curbside pickup starting Aug. 26. Backpacks contain a variety of items for exploring nature, including binoculars, a magnifying glass, a bug catcher, identification books and more. And new this year, NCW Libraries will include a Discover Pass in each backpack, providing free access to millions of acres of state parks and recreation lands.
Curbside pickup began operating at libraries in Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties — all in Phase 2 or 3 of the state’s reopening plan — on Aug. 13. Books and other materials can now be ordered online or by calling your local library. When materials are available for pickup, you will receive a call, text or email to come pick them up. Materials can be picked up between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Curbside Pickup locations outside the library.
Masks must be worn by all patrons utilizing curbside pickup services.
For questions about any of the services being offered, the public is encouraged to call their local library. NCW Libraries also staffs a toll-free help center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. which can be reached at 1-800-426-7323.
Michelle McNiel is communications manager for NCW Libraries, which serves five counties and 30 library branches.