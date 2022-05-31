New community library up Entiat Valley dedicated in memory of Sandy WIck

ENTIAT — What is always open, free and full of real books?
The answer is the Sandra Kay Wick Memorial Library located 4 miles up the Entiat River.
The beautiful building is filled with over 1,000 books. Community members and family filled the building with books following a Celebration of Life ceremony for Sandy in mid-May.
The children's books are mostly new or nearly so. It is an eclectic collection of almost everything for the mature reader, including favorite authors, travel, local history, self help, etc.
Sandy preferred the comfort of having a book in her lap, turning the pages — real books. She battled a COVID infection before the vaccine was available and died in November 2020. Husband Bruce Wick, daughter Bailey (Wick) Jasperson and friends wanted to honor Sandy's memory and provide a needed service to the community at the same time. The library emerged as the best tribute to her and most helpful to the residents of Entiat and Ardenvoir.
The library is located on Cemetery Road, 4 miles up the Entiat River Road. Everyone is welcome. When you drive around Wenatchee, there are little neighborhood book-sharing stations; this is the same idea, just a bigger collection of books.
Most people buy books and share with their best friends. Why not share with everybody? No need to return them; keep it forever, share the book with a friend or put it back on the shelf in Sandy's library. The idea is to get books in people's hands; it's free and no hassle. There are no rules. Anyone can take books or drop off books. Elementary kids will find hundreds of books to enhance their summer reading program. Adults will also have fun searching through the large collection. We hope community members will stop by often. The book inventory will constantly be changing.
Sandy had loved the Entiat Valley ever since moving there as a teenager. She was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 1956 while her father was in the service. She moved to Washington state as a 5-year-old and settled in Entiat some time later. She graduated from Entiat High School in 1974 and became a graphic designer, working for local printing companies and finally worked producing documents for Confluence Health. Sandy married Bruce Wick in 1982.
Bruce and Sandy are well known throughout the 10 western states because their business — Donkey Sports Inc. — involved traveling to do fundraisers for school and community groups. Locally they are best known for their horseback rides, sleigh rides at Leavenworth and horseback rides at Lake Wenatchee State Park. They love the Cascade Mountains and delight in sharing the mountains and pack trip experience with hikers as well as horseback riders.
Freely sharing books is something that is easy to do in Entiat thanks to Sandy's Memorial Library at the Wick ranch.
The door is always open; check it out.
Dale Wick is Sandy Wick's brother-in-law. He lives in Snohomish.