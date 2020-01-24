Tiffany Guyton and Evan Nickell were married Oct. 5 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the home of Rev. Lawrence Neisent, who officiated the ceremony.
She is the daughter of John and Mary Guyton of Mustang, Oklahoma. His parents are Kelli and the late Daniel Nickell of Chelan
Attending the couple were Marty Rush, uncle of the groom, and Haven and Shaun Rush, cousins of the groom, all of Yukon, Oklahoma; Jennifer Smith, Kylie Bowdler, Traviah Matthews and Corey Guyton, brother of the bride, all of Oklahoma City; Danny Sherer, Rick Rush and Arturo Zavala, all of Chelan.
The couple honeymooned in Arizona. They have settled in Oklahoma City.
She owns a cleaning business and is an intern at Destiny Christian Center. He works for Oklahoma Gas & Electric.
— Cala Flamond, World staff