WENATCHEE – GWATA and Apple STEM Network announced in March a change of plans for their annual NCW Tech & STEM Showcase, which had been planned for May 15 at Quincy Public Market and May 16 at Pybus Public Market. In lieu of a public gathering, the showcase was transformed into a virtual event with eight weeks of STEM challenges from April 6 through the end of May.
Sponsored by Microsoft and supported by Verizon Media, the Virtual NCW STEM Showcase challenges were open to any K-12 student in North Central Washington. Weekly challenges featured technology, engineering, computer science and digital design projects.
At the conclusion of each week, a local celebrity judge selected one project winner from the weekly challenge submissions. Each winner received a $100 VISA Gift Card, an on-air interview with Chris Hansen on KOHO Radio, and was showcased on the Apple STEM Network website and social media. Over the course of eight weeks, more than 130 submissions came in from students across the region.
GWATA and Apple STEM Network would like to recognize the students who won the weekly challenges:
Week 1 — Design Your Own Meme: Judged by Brigitte Wiegand, Wenatchee School District and GWATA’s 2018 STEM Educator of the Year. Winner: Cyrus Mckee, seventh grade, Icicle River Middle School, Kids vs. Moms Meme
Week 2 — Coding Creations: Judged by Ray Birks, Wenatchee School District. Winner: Michael Frank, sixth grade, Cascade Home Link, Reflex Game
Week 3 — The Extraordinary Engineering: Judged by Leslie Freytag, Pybus Public Market. Winner: Oakley Blade, sixth grade, Sterling Intermediate, Scrapwood Bowling Alley
Week 4 — Tech On A Roll: Judged by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz. Winners: Maren Peterson, fourth grade, Vale Elementary, Motorized Fan; and Bella Brown, third grade, Washington Elementary, Treat Machine
Week 5 — May The 4th Be With You: Judged by Karen Rutherford. Winner: Gwenyth Yale, third grade, Kenroy Elementary, Star Wars Imperial Base MOC (My Own Creation)
Week 6 — STEM Inventors & Entrepreneurs: Judged by State Rep. Mike Steele. Winner: Riley Acheson, fifth grade, Cashmere Middle School, Food Transportation
Week 7 — Virtual Science Fair: Judged by Lisa Bradshaw, The DON'T WAIT Project. Winner: Brendon Broesch, fourth grade, Columbia Ridge Elementary, Automatic Dog Feeder
Week 8 — Tech With Me Tutorials: Judged by Bob Bauer, Rocky Reach Discovery Center and GWATA’s 2019 STEM Champion of the Year. Winner: Baylie Broesch, seventh Grade, Ephrata Middle School, Card Tricks
Jenny Rojanasthien is executive director of the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance, a consortium of businesses, organizations and individuals championing growth and development in North Central Washington.