There are really two main types of plant propagation: sexual, which is by seed, and asexual, which can be broken down by what plant parts and methods are used.

Asexual propagation plant reproduction uses roots, stems or leaves of a parent plant, and results in a genetically identical plant to the parent plant. Some common asexual propagation methods include growing plants from tubers, bulbs, rhizomes and stolons so you really just need to divide and move things to new locations. Other asexual propagation techniques include stem cuttings, leaf cuttings, grafting, layering and tissue culture. It’s a group that requires a little more knowledge and assistance.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?