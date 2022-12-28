Pathway

A rhododendron and dark red thread leaf maple border Master Gardener Mary Fran McClure's curving slate path that connects her front porch and garage. It’s the type of project that adds convenience and visual appeal to a property, and, importantly, it can be planned during the winter months.

As we wind down the year and prefer the warmth of indoors, this is a good time to contemplate garden projects that make life easier and improve the landscape.

A good start is evaluating plants that have outgrown their spaces or just don’t satisfy. Another consideration is what to do with those plants that have proven to be thugs. Eliminating some lawn is yet another possibility. Perhaps you’re ready to take on a larger project, such as redesigning your backyard, as Lloyd Thompson’s Nov. 16 garden column outlined.



