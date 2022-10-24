Numerica volunteers pitch in at Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center

Volunteers from local Numerica Credit Union branches helped Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center in Wenatchee winterize its facilities last Thursday to mark International Credit Union Day.

 Provided photo

WENATCHEE — Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center prepared its facilities for winter last Thursday with help from Numerica volunteers. The credit union organized the project in celebration of International Credit Union Day.

The nonprofit horseback riding center is dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers conditioned the stables, weeded the outdoor arena, and cleaned Eagle Trail.



