Numerica volunteers pitch in at Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center

WENATCHEE — Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center prepared its facilities for winter last Thursday with help from Numerica volunteers. The credit union organized the project in celebration of International Credit Union Day.
The nonprofit horseback riding center is dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers conditioned the stables, weeded the outdoor arena, and cleaned Eagle Trail.
“Volunteers are an essential part of furthering Alatheia’s mission and make a significant impact on the special needs community of this valley,” said Nancy Grette, Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center executive director. “We are particularly grateful for the Numerica Credit Union’s commitment to service and always enjoy the enthusiasm, dedication and hard work their team brings to their volunteer days at Alatheia.”
On the third Thursday of October, credit unions from around the world find unique ways to give back to their communities.
“Rolling up our sleeves and putting in work is what credit unions are all about,” said Jessica Clay, Numerica community development and impact relationship manager. “Alatheia Riding Center makes an incredible impact for families across the Wenatchee Valley. We wanted to take advantage of this day by making a real difference.”
Across the region last Thursday, Numerica volunteers worked alongside fellow credit unions with the theme of “People Helping People.” In Spokane, 19 local credit unions helped build two homes with Habitat for Humanity. In the Tri-Cities, five credit unions joined forces to help organize and clean The Arc, a developmental disabilities center.
Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Numerica has more than 170,000 members throughout Eastern Washington, Central Washington and North Idaho.
Stephanie Stevenson is the public relations and communications coordinator for Numerica Credit Union.
