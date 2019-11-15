I came to work one morning recently and the sky was falling. At least the pretend sky was falling.
The ceiling tiles in our dining room had become saturated with water from a sink overflowing two floors above and crumbled onto the tables and chairs below. A couple of staff and residents were already cleaning it up when I arrived, but I made the mess worse by pulling down all the broken and soggy ones that had not fallen yet.
Sorry guys.
You know late this summer we had some real gully washers of rain.
As I sat in my office during one such event, I noticed the heavy downpour outside by the loud crack of thunder.
Once the storm drains backed up, a river of water 4 inches deep ran from our upper parking lot, across the pet recreation area, cascading down the stairs, into our lower parking lot where the water was already spraying out of the manhole covers in the street. Clean up on ALL isles.
The elevator repairman was here a few days ago; and when he finished servicing one of our two elevators, he told us that the leveling cable that helps the elevator line up with each floor is stretching and must be replaced before it becomes a tripping hazard for residents as they enter and exit the cab. Repair to selector cable $9,392.00. Ouch.
This spring two longtime residents left us at Garden Terrace Senior Apartments. Not only did they leave us, but they also left us apartments that were unbelievably, shall we say, unkempt.
That meant to get it ready for new residents, it needed to be cleared of all the clutter and junk, all carpets and vinyl removed and replaced, appliances replaced, painted from top to bottom, and even the heating/air conditioner removed and cleaned inside and out. That all came to over $3,000 each. We did not return their deposits.
Usually when I’m writing these musings, I try to mention things that show the humanity and positive qualities of our amazing residents, staff and community.
But, I don’t think it hurts to know what other days are like for us here. And, the finances for maintenance and upkeep of a place this size can be very enlightening. Roof repair $28,000. Elevator modernization $220,000. Floors replaced in the dining/social area $31,000.
So, are we having fun yet?
Of course, we’re having fun, and no two days are ever alike. But, it is quite a challenge for little old us to keep our seniors’ moments comfortable and affordable.
Kenneth E. Neher is executive director of the Garden Terrace senior living community, for whom he writes “Senior Moments.” These columns periodically appear in The Wenatchee World.