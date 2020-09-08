Seems like I’ve always enjoyed gardening. My grandfather Neher and my father were both botanists. My grandfather had a huge garden in the lot next to his house in North Manchester, Indiana. My dad did his doctoral dissertation on marigolds, and the yard around our home in Southern California had fences full of grapes, a fig tree, orange tree, date palm, avocado and plum trees. And marigolds, of course.
My grandfather Timmons farmed 160 acres in southwest Ohio. It was full of corn, soybeans, a huge family garden, giant barns and corncribs and tractors and dairy cows and chickens. It was a paradise for a kid growing up in Southern California. I always wanted to take over the farm someday — but the biggest drawback for me was it was in southwest Ohio.
(Not to mention the cost or incredibly hard work.)
Today, I have my own large garden in my backyard which is about the right size. I also have cherry, apple, peach, nectarine, and pear trees. So, I know first hand that to keep everything healthy, strong, and productive it takes constant care — even in the winter when pruning back takes place. And where we live, if you don’t water, “it don’t grow.” What’s even worse is the irrigation water that brings seeds of weeds, hence we “needs to weed.”
Gardens need consistent and constant care to flourish. But it is fun and rewarding to provide that care. And in the end, I get the rewards of beautiful flowers and its delicious fruits and vegetables.
Garden Terrace is a lot like a garden in many respects. It needs consistent and constant care to fulfill its mission. It requires pruning from time to time to stay healthy and encourage new growth. It needs outside support from the community around it like plants need sunshine and rain.
So at Garden Terrace, I created the Gardeners Guild. The members are monthly, quarterly, and annual donors who understand that Garden Terrace, like a garden, needs consistent and constant care to flourish and fulfill its mission.
Our Guild members know that the needs of low-income seniors in our valley continue to grow and need on-going support. That their regular giving helps maintain this safe and secure community where financially vulnerable seniors can continue to live independently as long as possible.
So in a sense our guild members are gardening for grandmas and grandpas and others, making senior moments a little better every day for everyone.
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.